Monticello Christmas Christmas Around the World!
The streets of Monticello shone brightly on Friday night, Dec. 2, as members of the community gathered in the downtown area for a cheerful celebration of one of the town's most popular annual events, Monticello Christmas, presented by Experience Monticello. This year's theme was “Christmas Around the World,” and included a Christmas Lights Parade, tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa and live music and entertainment. At 5 p.m. sharp, the town came alive with laughter, caroling and traditional holiday melodies as citizens enjoyed a walk along the festive streets that were filled with craft vendors, costumed characters and seasonally decorated local boutiques that stayed opene late for the event.
Veterans can receive free Christmas trees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Veterans can pick out a free Christmas tree in Tallahassee this weekend. Holidays for Heroes is giving away Christmas trees on a first come first served basis at Lake Ella on Saturday. It’s the seventh year the organization has been able to give back to veterans...
Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year. The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. Carriage rides. Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church. Visits with St. Nick. Crafts for kids. Marshmallow...
6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith
Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas. Operations Santa Paws sees success; local pets still need help. Tifton outreach program bringing awareness to homelessness issues. Updated: 2 hours ago. The outreach program provides clothing, blankets, and warm meals. SGMC opens another emergency room. Updated: 2 hours ago. SGMC says...
BREAKING: Star Florida State running back announces return for 2023
The Seminoles get their star running back to return in 2023.
Five potential transfer targets for the Gators
The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for this weekend and beyond. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
Tallahassee Urban League to host community forum
Tallahassee Urban League plans to host its first community policing forum of the season.
Future of Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade in Peril
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The future of the popular Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade hangs in the balance after the non-profit that organizes it was charged several thousand dollars by the City of Tallahassee. Joe West, a notable name in the Tallahassee Veterans community, is speaking out after he says Veteran...
Florida State's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits: High School/JUCO Edition
The final stretch of the recruiting season is here. Florida State is coming off a 9-3 regular season with wins over both of their in-state rivals in Miami and Florida and they're looking to captilizate on the recruiting trail. With National Signing Day just a few weeks away -- on December 21 -- we've decided to put together FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted List for high school and junior college prospects.
Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center. An invitation from the Florida Department of Education and the Office of the Board of Governors says the purpose of the meeting...
Willie Simmons denies Deion Sanders offered job, staying at FAMU
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons says he was never offered a job by Deion Sanders and is staying put. The post Willie Simmons denies Deion Sanders offered job, staying at FAMU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Another near-record breaking high day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another foggy start is in Friday morning's forecast. Visibility will be reduced to a mile or less through morning hours. Please take it slow in these areas. After multiple record-breaking or near-record highs, we have another chance Friday to break another record. Highs in Tallahassee...
FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY DEVELOPMENTAL RESEARCH SCHOOL ESTABLISHES SPORTS HALL OF FAME TO HONOR PAST STUDENT-ATHLETES
~The FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate the athletic accomplishment of former sports standouts. Submitted by Miles, Keith A. TALLAHASSEE, FL —In conjunction with the administration of Florida A&M University Developmental Research School (FAMU DRS), the FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) is being established to honor and celebrate the past accomplishments of former student-athletes who graduated from FAMU DRS, also known as FAMU High School. The HOF Board of Directors has been hard at work creating this everlasting homage to those who have left an indelible mark on athletics at all levels, including while attending FAMU DRS-High, attending college and/or as a professional athlete. Additionally, the HOF will honor non-athletes who have been committed supporters of the athletic program at FAMU DRS-High in various way.
Former Florida State defensive end transferring for second time in a year
The former Seminoles is on the move once again.
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
FAMU President Robinson Gets Raise, Bonus Contract Extension
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) voted Thursday, December 8, to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the BOT can only extend the president’s contract for...
Plaintiffs Ordered To Pay Costs In Florida Abortion Case
A Leon County circuit judge has ordered the plaintiffs in a battle over the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period to pay more than $71,000 in costs stemming from the case. Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey issued an order Monday that requires Gainesville Woman Care LLC and
Florida-Based Trulieve Faces Lawsuit Over Layoffs
Workers laid off by Trulieve, Inc., the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, have filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the Tallahassee-based company failed to give adequate notice before letting them go. Trulieve, which operates in nine states including Florida, laid off an unspecified number of workers
County asks city to return $4M grant to state
County officials last week asked the City of Monticello to return a $4 million grant that the state awarded the two local governments back in March for extension of a sewer line from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Lloyd interchange at I-10 and SR-59. After receiving the funding, an engineering assessment determined that the sewer extension to Lloyd was not feasible, prompting local officials to petition the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), which had awarded the grant, to be allowed to use the money for the upgrade of the U.S. 19 sewer infrastructure. Which change the FDEO had approved.
