Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/22 – 12/8/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles

Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area

Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
Casper Man Charged in Garage Burglary Bound Over for Trial

A Casper man charged with multiple burglary counts, including allegedly stealing $35,000 in cash -- was bound over for trial after waving his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, is charged with grand theft by stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to...
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting

In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers

Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?

It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Judge Dismisses Case of Alleged Accomplice in Garage Burglary

A judge dismissed charges against a Casper woman who allegedly worked with a man accused of multiple burglary-related counts during her preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court last week. Amber Sue Carpin, born in 1989, was charged with theft and accessory before the fact when she helped Dylan O'Neal...
Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River

Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats

On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing

Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?

If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
