Read full article on original website
Related
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/22 – 12/8/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area
Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
Casper Man Charged in Garage Burglary Bound Over for Trial
A Casper man charged with multiple burglary counts, including allegedly stealing $35,000 in cash -- was bound over for trial after waving his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, is charged with grand theft by stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to...
Dear Casper: Please Stop ‘Trying’ to Turn Left at Either of These Spots
Casper most definitely does not have bad traffic (especially when compared to large, metropolitan areas like Denver), but during the Christmas season, it does seem like our drivers get more careless. Full disclosure, I will admit to making possibly illegal turns in the past, so I'm not judging, just trying...
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting
In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers
Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Judge Dismisses Case of Alleged Accomplice in Garage Burglary
A judge dismissed charges against a Casper woman who allegedly worked with a man accused of multiple burglary-related counts during her preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court last week. Amber Sue Carpin, born in 1989, was charged with theft and accessory before the fact when she helped Dylan O'Neal...
Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River
Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
Drive-Through Lightshow and Scavenger Hunt at the Casper Speedway OPEN
The Casper Speedway is now offering a drive-through lightshow and scavenger hunt at 1277 Amoco Road. Weather permitting, the event is open Mondays and Friday & Saturday through the rest of the month from 5 - 9 p.m. "I'm from Casper, this is home, I'm raising my kids here and...
Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats
On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
Casper Council Passes Nondiscrimination Ordinance and Removes Age to Discuss Later
After three readings and several months of work with the LGBTQ advisory group, the Casper city council has passed a nondiscrimination ordinance that would add penalties if people are discriminated against based on various protected classes. The ordinance change was initially proposed by the council-appointed LGBTQ advisory committee and will...
Kids Can Have ‘Breakfast With Santa’ at the Ford Wyoming Center
With Christmas 2022 right around the corner, this is an awesome event to get the entire family in the holiday spirit by having breakfast with Santa Claus. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared a photo of jolly old Saint Nick, along a caption that read:. E&F Towing and...
Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing
Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
All The Pretty Horses: Ropes & Roses Celebrates New Clinic [PHOTOS]
Ropes & Roses Therapy Services celebrated their new clinic with an open house today, December 2nd. K2Radio News talked to Karol Santistevan, the founder and owner of the equine therapy clinic. You may also know her as the co-founder and past Executive Director for Reach 4A Star Riding Academy. Born...
Casper Bosom Buddies Celebrate A Successful Year with Christmas Joy
Cheerful friends gathered around a crackling fire at the Groves home to reflect and express their thankfulness for one more year of bringing free breast prosthetics to cancer fighters and survivors. In the midst of Covid, the Bosom Buddies group asked, 'should we stop?'. They've been knitting the prosthetics for...
Cloudy, Grey Skies to Become Sunny this Afternoon, West Wind Persists in Casper
In any rough place where it caught. Today's forecast is cloudy, but gradually becomes sunny this afternoon with a high near 37 degrees, per the National Weather Service. Tonight, too, will be cloudy with a low about 22 degrees and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Tomorrow looks sunny,...
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
107.9 Jack FM
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://jackfmcasper.com
Comments / 0