ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Man arrested after parade

By From local law enforcement
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wqGj_0jZD50OP00

LAURINBURG — A fight during Saturday’s Christmas parade led to one person being arrested.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers who were working the parade were alerted to a fight in progress at the Tobacco House around 4:30 p.m.

Officers approached the area and attempted to locate the disturbance and were advised that there was a male with a firearm.

The male was identified as 28-year-old Devonta Jameel Monroe of Glenn Street.

Officers located Monroe who had the firearm in his hand and gave verbal commands to drop the weapon. Monroe attempted to flee but was apprehended without further incident. No shots were ever fired.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the incident.

Monroe was also charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a late November incident at the Tobacco House.

The investigation by the LPD found that Monroe was connected to the Nov. 27 shooting behind the business which led to a 22-year-old being shot in the upper back leg and being transported to an out-of-state medical facility. It also found that Monroe had stolen the victim’s firearm.

He was not given a bond due to being on parole. LPD is still investigating and could add more charges

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Teen involved in chase that ended in a crash

LAURINBURG — A teenager led Laurinburg Police officers on a chase Thursday evening. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the LPD, officers attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a stop sign violation at the intersection of Produce Market Road and Cliffdale Drive. The driver, who was later...
LAURINBURG, NC
WECT

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
richmondobserver

Richmond County deputies charge teens in robbery attempt

ELLERBE — Two teens are accused of trying to rob a woman outside her home late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Main Street in Ellerbe around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in response to an attempted armed robbery.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.
BLADENBORO, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Local Crime Report

LAURINBURG — A resident of US Hwy 401 Bypass reported to the police department on Friday that they $20 bill at the register at Walmart and when they returned the bill was gone. LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that their...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy