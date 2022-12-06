Man arrested after parade

LAURINBURG — A fight during Saturday’s Christmas parade led to one person being arrested.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers who were working the parade were alerted to a fight in progress at the Tobacco House around 4:30 p.m.

Officers approached the area and attempted to locate the disturbance and were advised that there was a male with a firearm.

The male was identified as 28-year-old Devonta Jameel Monroe of Glenn Street.

Officers located Monroe who had the firearm in his hand and gave verbal commands to drop the weapon. Monroe attempted to flee but was apprehended without further incident. No shots were ever fired.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the incident.

Monroe was also charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a late November incident at the Tobacco House.

The investigation by the LPD found that Monroe was connected to the Nov. 27 shooting behind the business which led to a 22-year-old being shot in the upper back leg and being transported to an out-of-state medical facility. It also found that Monroe had stolen the victim’s firearm.

He was not given a bond due to being on parole. LPD is still investigating and could add more charges