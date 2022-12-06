Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
995qyk.com
5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles
Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
luxury-houses.net
A Naples Home on Nearly An Acre of Land, with Long Water and Golf Views, Just Lists for $4.05 Million
4188 Brynwood Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4188 Brynwood Drive, Naples, Florida, has a well-designed floor plan with long water and golf views. Because of the ample entertainment space inside and out, as well as the new roof for the interior and exterior, this home will be able to accommodate anyone’s wish list in 2020. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4188 Brynwood Drive, please contact John Burdick (Phone: 239-345-5920) & Matt Wood (Phone: 239-963-7423) at John R. Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Estero rezoning 19 acres on Golf Coast Driving Range property
Estero Village Council approved the beginning of a rezoning process of 19 acres of village-owned property on the north side of Williams Road and south of Estero Community Park. The property consists of two parcels, with the eastern part of the site occupied by the Golf Coast Driving Range and...
austinnews.net
Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many
Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
Florida Weekly
The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle has Arrived in Naples
Southwest Florida luxury is being redefined by its newest residential offering: The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The exclusive, 128-residence Gulf Coast enclave is a Naples standout — the vision of revered developer STOCK Residences. Slated for completion in 2025, it is the quintessential coastal haven, defined by estate-like residences, penthouses,...
Florida man wins $1M off Publix scratch-off ticket
Two lucky Ft. Myers men are each going home a millionaire after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. SYMPHONY. Holiday Pops – By Southwest Florida Symphony Holiday Pops Dec. 11-13 at various locations: 4 p.m. Dec....
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
Naples man killed in Collier County crash
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
luxury-houses.net
A Private Elegant Home in Naples, Florida, with the Ideal Location and Fully Equipped Modern Amenities, is Listed for $5.15 Million
5750 Spanish Oaks Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, Naples, Florida is a private gated community, with a large outdoor living space and full equipment. With estate on 2.27 acres and a location close to beaches, restaurants, the interstate, and the Ritz Carlton, this home has it all and will not last. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,13 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, please contact Ralph Harvey (Phone: 561-843-4877) at LISTWITHFREEDOM.COM for full support and perfect service.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
7790 Cypress Lakes Drive, Fort Myers; 239-437-4377 or www.universitygrill.net. For years, University Grill has been a hub for cocktails, steaks and seafood. It offers a nice, lengthy happy hour, 3-6:30 p.m. daily (until closing Wednesdays) and a wallet-friendly early dining menu, 3-5:15 p.m. If it’s on the menu, word is you need to try the beef on weck, (sliced prime rib, salt flakes, a caraway seed bun, horseradish and plenty of jus).
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Soap Co. completes repairs, reopens 3 SWFL stores
Naples Soap Co., a health and wellness brand offering skin and hair care products, reported its Southwest Florida locations, with the exception of Sanibel, were repaired and reopened. Two stores in Naples, one in Fort Myers and one in Sanibel were flooded with storm surge waters from Hurricane Ian. The company reopened its Fifth Avenue South store at the end of October. Its store in Tin City reopened just before Thanksgiving and its downtown Fort Myers location reopened Monday. The company’s store on Sanibel will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
FHP investigates Naples fatal crash on Collier Blvd.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Naples that has part of Collier Boulevard closed on Thursday morning.
thewestottawan.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
eaglenews.org
Governor DeSantis’ Visit Creates Shockwaves Across Campus
“Hey hey, ho ho, DeSantis has got to go,” echoed throughout main campus as protesters made their way to Alico Arena on Nov. 6 ahead of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour stop at FGCU. FGCU’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter organized a peaceful...
Fort Myers Beach real estate market not slowing down despite Hurricane Ian damage
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Properties on Fort Myers Beach are up for sale and experts say they’re selling fast. Damaged homes that have been gutted to stilts are selling between $500,000 to upwards of four million. “It’s priced according to the dirt right now, not according to...
When will the Naples Pier be rebuilt?
NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples told NBC2 that it plans to reopen the Naples Pier regardless of time and construction costs. “What’s gonna happen is what happened before. This isn’t the first time, unfortunately. This pier has been damaged, in fact, it’s been destroyed. But it always gets rebuilt. If we can leave anyone with a little bit of hope… it’s going to be rebuilt. It’s gonna come back,” said Jay Boodheshwar, the City Manager.
FWC searching for injured bear in Golden Gate Estates
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two bears in Golden Gate Estates were a little thirsty. So they did what most would do, found water. It just happened to be in the Perez’s pool. After that, they were hanging out by the child’s playground. Daniel Perez said this is...
santivachronicle.com
Just Listed Properties on Sanibel, Captiva
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/30/22 to 12/6/22.
Naples man jumps from vehicle into canal to elude deputies during wild chase
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man was arrested after attempting to elude deputies by jumping out of his vehicle and swimming across a canal. Collier deputies spotted Aurelio Reyes, 30, going 77 mph in a 45 mph zone on Livingston Road near Radio Road around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday., according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
