HUNTSVILLE – The Christmas parade tonight in downtown Huntsville is on! Barring the threat of severe weather, the parade will go on as planned, rain or shine. Mix 96.9 (WRSA-FM) and the Von Braun Center (VBC) are hosting the Huntsville Christmas Parade for the eighth year. The parade is also presented for the first time by Bank Independent and this year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree!”

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO