Huntsville Christmas Parade is on for tonight, will roll along new route

HUNTSVILLE – The Christmas parade tonight in downtown Huntsville is on! Barring the threat of severe weather, the parade will go on as planned, rain or shine. Mix 96.9 (WRSA-FM) and the Von Braun Center (VBC) are hosting the Huntsville Christmas Parade for the eighth year. The parade is also presented for the first time by Bank Independent and this year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree!”
Blood and platelet donations needed ahead of hectic holiday weeks

MADISON — As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays. Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability...
MADISON, AL
Take a break from ‘the holidaze’ at Madison Public Library

MADISON – Residents can take a well-deserved break from the holiday blitz, and visit a recreational session at Madison Public Library. On Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., “Cross Stitch for Beginners” will give basic steps for this pastime; the session is open to anyone at least 19 years old.
MADISON, AL

