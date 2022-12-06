Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Gold legend, part-time Tahoe resident Sorenstam launches cocktail line born in Incline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Golf legend and part-time Lake Tahoe resident Annika Sorenstam has launched a new line of cocktails with the business idea being sparked in Incline Village. Her line of vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails, called Fizzy Beez, a play on Sorenstam’s active busy bee lifestyle as well...
Some events canceled across Northern California as strong storm moves in
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather predicted for this weekend has forced some Northern California coordinators to cancel or postpone events. On Saturday, heavy rain with wind gusts up to 40 mph is expected in the Valley. Meanwhile, in the Sierra, snow is expected to fall as low as 4,000 feet.
Sierra Sun
Multiple feet of snow, whiteout conditions expected from major weekend storm
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a primer storm exits Truckee-Tahoe Friday the main event is making its way to the region. Officials are advising against traveling in the mountains this weekend with a major winter storm bringing feet of snow, strong winds and whiteout conditions to the Sierra. Chain controls...
goldcountrymedia.com
The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents
Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
Newly upgraded Sacramento West Wind Drive-In set for full reopening after fire
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento institution has been reborn.The West Wind Drive-In Theater is fully reopening this weekend with a rebuilt and upgraded snack bar.After a fire gutted the building in January, the drive-in spent millions to repair and upgrade it. They were able to preserve the unique shape of the building but the inside is brand new and modern.In addition to the traditional movie theater fare, the West Wind is also introducing some new concession items. "We are now having our boba station open. We have bubble cones with ice cream and all kinds of great toppings. We have great popcorn mix-ins like some great black truffle, garlic truffle, which is really good, and bbq flavor, all kinds of good different flavors," said Jamie Davis, the general manager of the drive-in. "You got to come check them out." The Sunset Bar and Grill is also serving wine, beer and margaritas there.The theater, which is located at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road, will be open rain or shine.
2 People Injured Seriously In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Rocklin (Rocklin, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday afternoon in Rocklin. Officials confirmed that two people were seriously injured due to the accident.
goldcountrymedia.com
New Assemblyman Joe Patterson announces legislation to combat fentanyl crisis
As state Assemblyman Joe Patterson, R-Rocklin took the oath of office Monday as the new representative for the 5th Assembly District in Sacramento, he vowed to prioritize issues and problems facing his constituents. The Rocklin resident pledged to fight for the quality of life that residents enjoy in Placer and...
Sierra Sun
Update: Weekend storm could dump up to 5 feet of snow
Update 1 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. The service says 20-30 inches could fall at lake level, with 2-4 feet possible...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Preparing for NorCal wet weather, Griner released in prisoner swap, teen arrested in deadly Sac shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Grass Valley residents pull driver from burning vehicle after crash
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley residents helped pull a driver out of a burning car on Friday morning along Highway 174, according to the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District. At 2:15 a.m., a vehicle struck a tree along Highway 174 near Wabash Avenue in Grass Valley and ended up on its side while fire […]
El Dorado County has first flu-related death in almost three years
EL DORADO COUNTY -- Public Health officials in El Dorado County have revealed that a resident's death was caused by seasonal influenza."This flu-related fatality is a painful reminder that COVID-19 is not the only illness threatening the most vulnerable among us," said El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams. "Besides COVID-19, cases of other respiratory illnesses are occurring in much greater numbers this fall than we've seen in several years. Continued vigilance to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses in our communities remains important for everyone."Officials say that the death happened in November and is the first to...
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
Detective who crashed into 2 people also involved in 2021 crash, court filing shows
(KTXL) — Court filings, given to FOX40 by the Sacramento County Superior Court, show that the detective involved in the double fatal I-5 crash on Tuesday was also involved in a 2021 collision. In 2021, a lawsuit was filed against the city of Sacramento and Jonathan Thomas Nangle by The Law Office of James E. […]
CHP: 5-year-old boy seriously injured in single-car accident near Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol Auburn division says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Boulevard near Rocklin. The male driver, who is the father of the child, was driving a BMW heading northbound when the crash occurred. The BMW veered off onto the left shoulder and became airborne until coming to a rest in a ditch.
Sierra Nevada receives 5 feet of snow in three days, more snow to come
TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra Nevada is now laden with snow after three days of steady and heavy snowfall from elevations of nearly 8,000 feet to around 2,500 feet. On Tuesday the National Weather Service released the total snowfall numbers for parts of the Sierra Nevada between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6. Boreal: 64″ […]
California teen who went missing after visit to a rest stop found dead
He was reported missing after not returning from a visit to the Gold Run rest stop on I-80.
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
(KTXL) — A man was zip-tied at gunpoint and set on fire by at least three people that stole his vehicle late Wednesday in Northern California, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff’s officials said. It was around 10:55 […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
Officials find missing teen who visited Gold Run rest stop and wasn’t seen again
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California law enforcement officials found Dante de la Torre, a 16-year-old that went missing Wednesday afternoon, dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Placer County Sheriff’s Office said that de la Torre was found dead “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop” and […]
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
