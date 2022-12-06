Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged in accidental death of girlfriend posts bond, lawsuit filed
A Jefferson City man, charged in the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is free on bond. Last week, a judge set a bond amount of $25,000 for Joshua Wilbers, 23. He’s charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting his live-in girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, 20. The shooting happened at their home on Century Farms Road in Cole County on November 27. Wilbers told investigators he had just purchased the gun and was checking it out, when it accidentally discharged, striking Phillips in the face. She died several days later.
kjluradio.com
Rolla woman sentenced to nine years for selling fatal dose of Fentanyl
A Rolla woman is sentenced to prison for selling a lethal dose of Fentanyl. Ashley Bunton pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance on Tuesday via an Alford plea. In exchange for her plea, charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder were dropped. Bunton was sentenced to nine years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Bourbon woman charged with driving over boyfriend's legs in Franklin County
A Crawford County woman is charged with running over her boyfriend with a pickup truck in Franklin County. Jennifer Scola, 35, of Bourbon, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and driving while intoxicated. She’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office...
kjluradio.com
Kaiser man heads to trial in February for his role in murder of Columbia man
The last of three defendants in a Miller County murder case will proceed to trial. During a hearing Monday, Judge Kenneth Hayden ruled Daniel Cole’s trial will proceed as scheduled on February 6, 2023. Cole is charged with abandonment of a corpse. Cole, Christopher English, and William Lucas were...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City gets probation for firing gun at McClung Park, damaging several vehicles
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at a city park last year. Michael James pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon he’s prohibited from having a firearm. In exchange for his plea, one count of drug possession was dropped. James was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man charged with assaulting girlfriend in town just east of Hermann
A Franklin County man is charged with hitting his girlfriend, causing injuries to her face. Boston Inman, 26, of Gerald, is charged with one count of third-degree domestic assault. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called Saturday to a home in Berger to investigate a domestic assault. When...
kjluradio.com
Bond set for Camdenton man charged with deadly crash on Niangua Bridge
Bond is set for a Camden County man involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision last weekend on the Niangua Bridge. Miles Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, is charged with DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in serious injuries. He’d originally been denied bond. But on Wednesday, Judge Michael Gilley set bond for Aldrich at $100,000.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon teen reported missing after he's harassed by classmates
A Laclede County teen is reported missing after he’s allegedly threatened by classmates. Kavon Ownbey, 14, of Lebanon, was last seen on Tuesday, December 6. Ownbey’s sister took to social media yesterday to say her little brother has recently been harassed at school with kids trying to jump him. Ownbey’s sister says her last contact with her brother was on Tuesday via Snapchat, but she hasn’t heard from him since. She said he’s not responding to calls or texts from her parents or his girlfriend, and he never got off the school bus on Tuesday.
kjluradio.com
Body found in Miller County conservation area identified as Osage Beach man
The body of an Osage Beach man is found about 20 miles northeast of his home. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it was called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday to investigate a body found in a wooded area. Deputies were able to identify the man as Ralph Pannier, 58.
kjluradio.com
Two Sullivan women injured, one seriously, in three-vehicle Franklin County crash
Two women from Sullivan are injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle crash in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lori Parker 53, was following a vehicle too closely on Highway 47 at Forest Hill Drive last night and hit the back of the vehicle. Troopers say a third vehicle then began to skid and hit the back of Parker’s vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Two occupied vehicles hit by gunfire during drive-by shooting in Franklin County
Two occupied vehicles are hit by gunfire during an apparent drive-by shooting in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a business in the 1000 block of Gravois Road in St. Clair Tuesday afternoon for a shots-fired incident. Several witnesses said they heard gunshots coming from a passing vehicle on Highway 30. Two occupied vehicles in the parking lot of the business, and the store front, were hit by bullets. Investigators are actively working the case.
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
kjluradio.com
Morning collision restricts traffic near schools on Jefferson City's westside
One person is injured during a two-vehicle collision this morning near Jefferson City’s Lawson Elementary. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, was driving on W. Edgewood Drive just before 7 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, causing the two to collide.
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri woman seriously injured in crash near Edgar Springs
A woman from eastern Missouri is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kayla Bridges, 36, of Leadwood, was driving on Highway K near Edgar Springs late Tuesday morning when she crossed the center of the road and her car started to skid. The patrol says Bridges’ car traveled off the road where it struck an embankment, some trees, then overturned, coming to a rest after striking another tree.
kjluradio.com
As recreational marijuana becomes legal, it will still be prohibited at Lincoln University
Today marks the first day that recreational marijuana use is legal for anyone over 21 years of age in Missouri, with a few exceptions. Voters passed Amendment 3 last month, and it takes effect today. It’s legal to use and possess marijuana, but you likely won’t be able to buy it at a dispensary until February. And Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill says that amendment won’t affect Lincoln University.
kjluradio.com
Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home
The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
kjluradio.com
Two men seriously injured in three-vehicle crash involving two semis in Pulaski County
Two out-of-state men are seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash, involving two semis, in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-44, near the St. Robert exit, Monday night. The Patrol says Marius Hook V, 62, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was passing two semis and when he changed lanes, he ran off the right side of the road. Troopers say Hook then overcorrected, ran back on the road, and into the median, where he hit the concreate wall. One of the semis then hit Hook’s vehicle, and the second semi rear-ended the first semi.
kjluradio.com
State lawmaker prefiles bill to automate expungement process
One state lawmaker is trying to automate Missouri’s expungement process. When Amendment 3 passed last month, it included a provision that allows those convicted of marijuana offenses to have their records expunged. Thursday is (was) the first day people can file petitions to have their records expunged. Critics say...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Council grants historic legacy district status to the Foot District
The Jefferson City Council approves a proposal to designate an area round Lincoln University as an official historic legacy district. The designation was granted to the Historic Foot District, that runs along Lafayette. The area was once home to several Black-owned businesses prior to the urban renewal projects and construction of Highway 50 in the 1960s. Though few historic buildings remain, the Council voted to recognize the area. It’s the first time the City has granted a designation to an area with no landmarks or buildings remaining.
kjluradio.com
Governor Parson declares December "Christmas Tree Month" in Missouri
Governor Mike Parson declares December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was announced Wednesday at a special ceremony honoring winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests. The winners of each contest were presented with a copy of the proclamation. The winning tree came from Heritage Valley Tree Farm in Washington. The winning wreath came from Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City.
Comments / 0