Julie Walker shares her favorite Christmas memory when a blizzard meant everyone had to arrive by snowmobile

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
We surprise one of GENTRI’s biggest fans for Feel Good Friday after a medical issue keeps her from their concert
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. GENTRI was recently in Idaho and when they found out one of their biggest fans wouldn’t be able to attend their...
eastidahonews.com
Local business wants you to vote for your favorite Christmas Tree, $1,000 will go to winning school
REXBURG — A local business is finding ways to give back this holiday season with a festive competition that gives money to a school with the most liked Christmas tree on social media. Stone’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Stone’s Toyota in Rexburg is putting on its first annual...
Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free holiday concert
The Idaho Falls Choralaires are preparing for their holiday concert. The post Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free holiday concert appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Christmas concert in Idaho Falls will feature world-renowned violinist, Irish soprano and bestselling author
IDAHO FALLS – Grammy-nominated artist and renowned concert violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is returning to eastern Idaho next week, and she’s bringing a few guests with her for a performance. “Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration” is back for its third year at the Idaho Falls Civic...
eastidahonews.com
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, cozy blankets and more
Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, a cozy winter blanket and much more! Follow the information in this post to learn how to win:
eastidahonews.com
Demonstration shows how quickly a candle and Christmas tree can destroy your home
POCATELLO — It takes less than 10 minutes for a dry Christmas tree to transition from holiday decoration to the cause of a home’s destruction. In hopes of showing the dangers of improper care during the holidays, Servpro of Blackfoot/Pocatello hosted a Christmas tree burning demonstration Wednesday in Pocatello.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Symphony invites you to spend your ‘Holidays at the Movies’
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is inviting you to enjoy a special Christmas treat this weekend. The symphony will perform its Christmas concert, “Holidays at the Movies” this Saturday at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The show will consist of music taken from classic holiday films, including “Home Alone,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and “Frozen.” (Click here for tickets.)
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Mother, daughter have babies same week, and man steals ambulance outside hospital
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 5 to Dec. 11 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A mother deserted her two children, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 8, 1905. Lizzie Weeks “was called up on...
eastidahonews.com
Beverly James Pincock
Beverly James Pincock passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 at the age of 91. She was under the care of MorningStar Assisted Living alongside Encompass Hospice. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Beverly was born on July 17, 1931 in Escalante, UT to Eleanor...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Grandma’s Pantry now inside Station Square, jellies available at Del Monte Meats
POCATELLO — The owners of one of Pocatello’s most popular food trucks now have permanent digs inside Station Square. Brian and Kimberly Zenger, owners of the food truck Grandma’s Pantry, are now selling their signature jacked-up grilled cheeses and burgers inside Station Square in Pocatello. However, in this new atmosphere, the Zengers have introduced some new items, unique to the brick-and-mortar location.
eastidahonews.com
Dozens host live Nativity program at Pocatello church
POCATELLO – Pocatello’s Grace Lutheran Church held its third annual live Nativity program Wednesday Evening. Numerous people came by to see a live representation of the birth of Jesus. Live animals and music helped grace the story about the true meaning of Christmas. Grace Lutheran started this program...
eastidahonews.com
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Pocatello Electric to give away $10,000 in prizes during 120-year anniversary celebration
POCATELLO — A business in Historic Downtown Pocatello is turning 120. Pocatello Electric — the oldest independent appliance store in the nation — first opened its doors in 1902 and has been serving the community continuously ever since. To celebrate the anniversary, the business is throwing a party from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at its store at 258 N. Main St., and it’s expected to give away $10,000 in prizes during the event. ...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Beautiful Small Town Idaho Hotel One Of The Top Boutique Hotels In America
It's incredible the things I have continued to discover since moving here in September this year. The discovery I made was The Harkness Hotel which is located in McCammon, Idaho. If you haven't stumbled upon this hotel yet, let me share with you some things about it. According to boutiquehotelawards.com,...
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
eastidahonews.com
Beryl “Chris” McIntire
Beryl Stella “Chris” McIntire, 83, passed away December 6, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. She was under the care of her family and Hands of Hope Hospice. Beryl was born to Bartholomew and Elsie Wilford in Bedford, England, on June 10, 1939. She was their only child. She attended grammar school where she learned French, Latin, and German languages. In the latter stages of World War II, she remembered war planes flying over her home in England in the dead of night, as blackout curtains covered their windows. While Beryl was on holiday to the Island of Wight with family friends at the age of 13, her father passed away unexpectedly.
eastidahonews.com
Part of Highway 33 closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility
NEWDALE — Deputies have shut down part of State Highway 33 due to dangerous weather conditions from blowing snow and reduced visibility. The road is closed between Third Street East near Newdale and State Highway 32 near Tetonia, according to 511. “It will probably be closed for a while....
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello Animal Services offering discount pet adoptions Friday and Saturday
POCATELLO — Add a new dog, puppy, cat or kitten to your family by giving them a fur-ever home thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Dec. 9 through 11 is National Adoption Weekend, and to celebrate Pocatello Animal Services is offering $50 off dog adoptions and $25 off cat adoptions thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Dental hygienists open teeth-whitening business in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – McKenzie McIntire and Miranda Blair enjoy serving clients full-time as dental hygienists, but now they’re providing another dental service through a new side venture. The Idaho Falls women are the co-owners of Fresh Teeth Whitening at 140 North Corner Avenue, Ste. D in Idaho Falls....
Comments / 0