Allentown, PA

Dunkin’ to Take Up Residence in Allentown’s Cityplace Apartments, Summer 2023

By Drew Pittock
 3 days ago
A new Dunkin’ outpost, operated by multi-unit franchisees Diptesh Patel and Subhash Patel, will take up residence on the ground floor of Allentown’s Cityplace apartment complex, located at 902 Hamilton St., next summer according to local media outlet WFMZ .

“We are currently finalizing the building plans,” Diptesh Patel told WFMZ , adding, “Once complete, we will submit for city approvals. We are estimating to open by July or August of 2023.”

Diptesh Patel did not immediately return a request for comment.

The first Dunkin’ appeared in Quincy, MA in 1950, courtesy of Bill Rosenberg, who went on to franchise the brand a mere five years later. Today, the company boasts more than 11,300 outposts worldwide, with more than 8,500 of those in 41 states and another 3,200 residing in 36 countries abroad.

As such, the company fancies itself “the world’s leading baked goods and coffee chain, serving more than 3 million customers each and every day,” according to its website , with some 50 varieties of donuts including its iconic seasonal favorites as well as signature coffee drinks.



