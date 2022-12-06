ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes

Longtime Dodger Justin Turner remains a free agent this offseason. The Dodgers elected not to pick up his option, but still could bring him back next season. However, they're not the only team showing interest. MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that six teams are in on Turner, including another team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers News: LA Minor League Outfielder Joining Korean Baseball Organization

Dodgers minor league outfielder Jason Martin is leaving the Oklahoma City Dodgers to continue his career in Korea. He's reportedly signed a $1 million deal with the NC Dinos. Martin spent the 2022 season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. He hit .285 with an OPS of .938, crushing 32 home runs and 107 RBIs in 470 at-bats. He was an eighth-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers News: We Almost Saw The Last Of Clayton Kershaw

The stars could have aligned properly and the Dodgers would have been World Series champions. The punctuation mark to a stellar all around season for the Dodgers that would have been capped off with a second World Series ring for Clayton Kershaw. The final hurdle for Kershaw's career may have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Aaron Judge Agrees to Record-Setting Contract With Yankees

SAN DIEGO — When the Yankees lost to the Red Soxin the American League Wild Card Game in October of 2021, Aaron Judge made his intentions clear as he prepared to enter the final year of his contract with New York. "I want to be a Yankee for life,”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dodgers News: It Was Clear What Gave Padres The Edge In NLDS According To Roberts

When it comes to the postseason, no one is safe. Not even a Dave Roberts led team that set a franchise record with 111 wins. The Dodgers looked poised to dismantle any team in their path and took a quick 1-0 series lead against the Padres. Before the Dodgers could even blink, the Padres stormed back and took the series winning the next three games in a row.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yankees Competing With These Teams For Carlos Rodón in Free Agency

Afterre-signing Aaron Judgethis week, dropping $360 million to keep the slugger in pinstripes, will the Yankees make another splash in free agency this offseason?. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, New York is in pursuit of Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, a left-hander that's been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons.
NEW YORK STATE

