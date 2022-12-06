ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tuesday’ the dog expected to make full recovery after being abandoned in East Boston, MSPCA says

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Officials say a young pup sickened by Parvovirus after being abandoned in East Boston last week is expected to make a full recovery.

Tuesday the dog was discharged from the hospital and entered foster care on Monday according to the MSPCA-Angell, but the six-week-old pup has some healing to do before he’ll be ready for adoption.

Authorities say they found Tuesday wandering the streets of East Boston on November 28 and the dog fell ill with Parvovirus, a disease that can be deadly without emergency treatment.

Despite the odds, the puppy pulled through and is in stable condition.

“Tuesday still has a way to go before he’ll be ready to go to a new home,” Director of Adoption Centers & Programs Mike Keiley said. “He’s still too young to be adopted and even though we’re past that critical period in his healing, he still needs some additional treatment.”

The pup’s care is expected to cost about $5,000, according to shelter officials. To donate to Tuesday’s cause, click here.

The MSPCA says they’ll announce how the public can apply to take Tuesday home when he’s ready for adoption on their website.

