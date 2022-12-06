ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXII.com

Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat

Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
DURANT, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Tulsa Transfer Linebacker Justin Wright Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys picked up their first transfer portal commitment of the 2023 cycle Wednesday, and it was a big one. Justin Wright, a 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker from Tulsa, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State after leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles this past season. As a senior in 2022, Wright...
STILLWATER, OK
The Daily South

Sapulpa's Christmas Chute Is Proof That Oklahoma Goes All Out For The Holidays

People usually cruise down Route 66 in their cars, but this holiday season, a segment of the highway is seeing visitors walking down it—all thanks to thousands of brightly hued Christmas decorations. The Route 66 Christmas Chute in downtown Sapulpa, Oklahoma, features more than 20,000 square feet of decorations...
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
TULSA, OK
Edy Zoo

Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
TULSA, OK
Pawhuska Journal

Osage LLC, DronePort Network enter contract

Oklahoma City based DronePort Network (DPN) has entered into a contract with Osage LLC to develop and manage Skyway 36. This facility and its adjacent land provide nearly 2,300 square miles of Class G airspace available for flight testing only four miles from downtown Tulsa Oklahoma. Skyway36 features newly renovated...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call

Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tulsa woman scammed into receiving, repackaging $300K worth of cocaine, police say

TULSA, Okla. — An older woman was duped into receiving cocaine and was given instructions to repackage the drugs to ship to another address, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Tulsa Police Department, officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a Tulsa residence. The warrant was the culmination of a weeks-long investigation, KOKI-TV reported.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

No threat at Tulsa Public Schools, officials say

Tulsa Public Schools, along with other schools across the state, was the target of threats Thursday, but officials say there is no current danger. In statement, TPS wrote that someone called in a threat against Rogers College Middle and High School to the Tulsa Police Department, but after “a full sweep,” the threat was deemed baseless.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend

A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
