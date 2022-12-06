Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa veterinarian advises pet owners to vaccine their dogs for canine flu
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is now hearing from a veterinarian about cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. Puppy Haven Rescue said there are cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. The rescue said it’s being transmitted in setting where dogs are in close contact with each other, like doggy daycares.
Tulsa business evacuated, Tulsa fire and hazmat on scene
2 News Oklahoma is on the scene in midtown Tulsa where a business is evacuated and the Tulsa Fire Department and Hazmat crews are on scene.
Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools
Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert. The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools. The caller had an accent and told nearly...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
Bogus school shooter threats made in several Oklahoma cities
Emergency crews got several false 911 calls in several Oklahoma cities this morning. The hoax calls claim there's an active shooter at schools.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Tulsa Transfer Linebacker Justin Wright Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys picked up their first transfer portal commitment of the 2023 cycle Wednesday, and it was a big one. Justin Wright, a 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker from Tulsa, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State after leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles this past season. As a senior in 2022, Wright...
The Daily South
Sapulpa's Christmas Chute Is Proof That Oklahoma Goes All Out For The Holidays
People usually cruise down Route 66 in their cars, but this holiday season, a segment of the highway is seeing visitors walking down it—all thanks to thousands of brightly hued Christmas decorations. The Route 66 Christmas Chute in downtown Sapulpa, Oklahoma, features more than 20,000 square feet of decorations...
KOKI FOX 23
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know
TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
Pawhuska Journal
Osage LLC, DronePort Network enter contract
Oklahoma City based DronePort Network (DPN) has entered into a contract with Osage LLC to develop and manage Skyway 36. This facility and its adjacent land provide nearly 2,300 square miles of Class G airspace available for flight testing only four miles from downtown Tulsa Oklahoma. Skyway36 features newly renovated...
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call
Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa organization offers safe place to LGBTQ+ community following warning from DHS
TULSA, Okla. — The Department of Homeland Security is warning LGBTQ+, Jewish, and immigrant communities of domestic terror threats, just weeks after the deadly mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs. Here in Tulsa, vandals have marked Pride signs at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. Shots were...
SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 football rankings: After dominant 6AI title win, Bixby solidly No. 1
By Christian Potts Photo of Bixby's Jakeb Snyder by Michael Kinney History was made and legendary status cemented as six schools wrapped up state championships on the football field last weekend. Just six teams remain now, playing for the state titles in Classes 2A, A and B this weekend. This ...
Tulsa woman scammed into receiving, repackaging $300K worth of cocaine, police say
TULSA, Okla. — An older woman was duped into receiving cocaine and was given instructions to repackage the drugs to ship to another address, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Tulsa Police Department, officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a Tulsa residence. The warrant was the culmination of a weeks-long investigation, KOKI-TV reported.
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
publicradiotulsa.org
No threat at Tulsa Public Schools, officials say
Tulsa Public Schools, along with other schools across the state, was the target of threats Thursday, but officials say there is no current danger. In statement, TPS wrote that someone called in a threat against Rogers College Middle and High School to the Tulsa Police Department, but after “a full sweep,” the threat was deemed baseless.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital warning of possible UnitedHealthcare dispute ahead of enrollment deadline
UnitedHealthcare and Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System will be out of network if the two sides do not reach a contract agreement by May 1, 2023, ABC affiliate KTUL reported Dec. 5. The health system sent a letter to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members informing them of "pending network changes" ahead...
News On 6
Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend
A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
Comments / 0