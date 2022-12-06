SZA Reveals Massive Tracklist For Her Anticipated 'S.O.S' Album

Photo: Getty Images

SZA's upcoming album is almost here. After formally announcing the release date over the weekend, the TDE singer is letting fans know what to expect for her long-awaited LP.



On Monday, December 5, SZA took to Twitter to reveal the tracklist for her new album S.O.S. Since she already revealed the Princess Diana-inspired album cover, she decided to let the fans pick the design for the back of the album, which contains her massive list of songs. The tracklist contains 23 fresh records including her previously released singles "Shirt," "I Hate U" and "Good Days."

The album also features new collaborations with Travis Scott , Don Toliver , Phoebe Bridgers and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard , who appears at the end of the album. There's no word on what ODB's contribution will be. It could range from an unreleased verse, a familiar sample or just a clip from a past interview. Fans will have to find out when it drops later this week.



Fans were instantly hype about the tracklist but some seemed upset that Isaiah Rashad doesn't appear on the album. Both TDE artists have spent the past few years appearing on one another's projects. Isaiah contributed to "Pretty Little Birds" on Ctrl while SZA hopped on both The Sun's Tirade (2016) and The House Is Burning (2021) albums.



Her new tracklist comes after SZA made her grand appearance on Saturday Night Live with host Keke Palmer . She performed her single "Shirt" and also debuted her new song off the album, "Blind."



S.O.S. drops December 9.

