The league-high 15 players Titans have on injured reserve

To say the Tennessee Titans have had injury issues this season would be the understatement of the century.

Through 12 games, the Titans have fielded 76 players in total, just one shy of the league lead, which is owned by the Arizona Cardinals, a team that has played 77.

The record for a single season is 91, which should sound familiar to Titans fans considering the team set that record just last season in what was yet another injury-plagued campaign.

And there’s no end in sight, either.

Tennessee saw three more key players go down to injury in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, with linebacker David Long, wideout Treylon Burks and cornerback Kristian Fulton all leaving early.

Just the next day, the Titans lost another player to injured reserve, as the team announced it was placing wide receiver Cody Hollister on the list. Certainly not a big loss, but it only adds to the ridiculousness of the situation.

The Titans now have 15 players on the list, which, as of the morning of Dec. 6, is the most in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

That number may come down by one by week’s end, though, as head coach Mike Vrabel revealed on Monday that wide receiver Racey McMath may return to practice this week.

However, until he’s activated, McMath remains on the list. Here’s a look at who else is on injured reserve for the Titans in Week 14.

