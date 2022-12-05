Read full article on original website
Clemson OL target commits elsewhere
A Clemson offensive line target in the 2023 class has committed elsewhere. Timpview High School (Provo, Utah) four-star Spencer Fano announced his verbal pledge to Utah on Tuesday night. Fano's finalists (...)
GM's firing underscores Titans' urgency vs. Jaguars
The Titans try to pick up the pieces from that outcome and organizational upheaval Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are hoping to mount a late challenge to Tennessee in the division.
West Virginia Makes the Cut for FIU WR Transfer
Are the Mountaineers on the verge of adding a wide receiver?
Kentucky QB Will Levis to enter NFL draft, skip bowl game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced Wednesday on social media he will declare for the NFL draft and skip the Wildcats’ upcoming Music City Bowl against Iowa. Projected as a first-round selection next spring, Levis completed 65% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games for Kentucky (7-5). The Penn State transfer won 17 games over two seasons at Kentucky. He thanked Wildcat coaches, teammates and fans in his Twitter post and expressed gratitude for helping him find confidence, success and lasting friendships at the university. “If I have one thing to hold in my heart from my time in Lexington,” Levis said, “it’s that Kentucky has my back and that everything ahead of me wouldn’t be possible without the support and encouragement I received along the way.
