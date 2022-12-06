Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Travis Kelce On Lost Fumble Against Bengals: ‘I Handed Them One’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals held Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in check during their 27-24 win on Sunday. Germaine Pratt even forced a Kelce fumble that flipped the game's momentum as Cincinnati trailed in the fourth quarter. Kelce was reticent to give Pratt a lot of credit during an...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Broncos prediction: Why Denver’s 3-9 record doesn’t tell the whole story
It’s the start of a weird schedule stretch for Kansas City where the question becomes more, “How much should the Chiefs win by?” rather than “Should the Chiefs win this game at all?”. KC is favored by a healthy 9 1/2 points against Denver, yet that...
Wichita Eagle
The Chiefs say they’ve ‘forgotten’ about the Bengals. Here’s why it’s not that easy
The news conference had run a handful of minutes, long enough to incorporate four questions about the Cincinnati Bengals, when Chiefs coach Andy Reid tried to ensure there would not be a fifth. “Listen, we’re past the Bengals. I’m way past that,” he said, adding, “You’re asking me questions about...
Wichita Eagle
A split decision: assessing value and popularity of Chiefs, Broncos + players to watch
Not long ago the Chiefs wouldn’t have shown up on such lists as “most popular sporting franchises in North America.”. But here they are at No. 4, based on a series of data and tables weighing such metrics as attendance, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram followers and search volume.
Wichita Eagle
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Giants
It’s not a matter of if but when the 11-1 Eagles will officially punch their ticket to the postseason for the second consecutive year under Nick Sirianni. Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the 7-4-1 New York Giants serves as Philadelphia’s first opportunity to lock down the berth with a win. Even a loss, if accompanied by setbacks by San Francisco and Seattle, would officially punch the playoff ticket.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Broncos game in Denver
We all know the record by now — or at least the back end of it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a perfect 9-0 against the Broncos in his career — a career that, by the way, began with a start in Denver. That first start is unique...
Wichita Eagle
Mac Jones’ Plan To Improve Patriots Offense?
FOXBORO — From qualified experts to self-professed social media connoisseurs, everyone seems to have an opinion on how to fix the New England Patriots ailing offense. While each ‘gridiron guru’ believes to have found the team’s secret for success, the only judgment which truly matters is that of those within the Pats locker room.
Wichita Eagle
Final Schedules for Packers, NFC Wild Card Challengers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In their long-shot quest to make the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers have one foot dangling over a cliff and the other foot on a banana peel. First, the cliff. With a 5-8 record, the Packers probably will have to win out to even have a chance for a fourth consecutive spot in the postseason. Two of their final four games are against high-quality opponents: at the Miami Dolphins on Christmas and at home against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s why Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is nicknamed ‘Pop’
Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco — overwhelmingly — is referred to by KC teammates by his nickname of “Pop.”. But where did that moniker come from? Pacheco gave the answer during a news conference Thursday, saying it originated from a sound he produced in a youth football league.
Wichita Eagle
James Bradberry Has Made Peace with Being Cut by the Giants
PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown wanted to show the Titans they made a mistake, and the Eagles WR made them pay in a 35-10 win last week. James Bradberry said his situation is different as the veteran cornerback prepares to play the New York Giants, a team that put him out the curb like so much garbage this offseason. The Eagles were happy to play trash collector and scoop him up.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Could Learn from Rams’ Simple Roll-Out of Baker Mayfield
The Denver Broncos will bump into new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield on Christmas Day in what remains a nationally televised game. Only yesterday, NFL bigwigs would have flexed the contest out of its 'slime-time' slot, but fate has smiled upon the sponsors. An extremely unlikely head-to-head of quarterbacks will present itself on December 25 over turkey and trimmings.
Wichita Eagle
Why Hasn’t Travis Etienne Done More in the Jaguars’ Passing Game? Press Taylor Explains
There is no denying the talent and play-making ability Travis Etienne has brought to the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense in 2022. With each week and big play, the question surrounding Etienne has continually been this: what else can this young star do?. Etienne has proven himself as a rusher, rushing for...
Wichita Eagle
Aidan Hutchinson Plans to Trash Talk T.J. Hockenson Sunday
Add Aidan Hutchinson to the list of Lions players that would like to get revenge against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. In the first matchup between the two teams this season (Sept. 25), Detroit blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and allowed Minnesota to come from behind to win, 28-24.
Wichita Eagle
Bakhtiari’s Knee Leads to Tricky Decision About Future
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ list of offseason questions runs deeper than quarterback. Who will be the blind-side protector for that quarterback?. It took three surgeries to get David Bakhtiari back on the field following the torn ACL that perhaps kept the Packers out of the Super Bowl in 2020. After missing almost all the 2021 season and the first couple games of the 2022 season, Bakhtiari has been excellent when he’s played.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Jarrett Kingston, Interior Offensive Linemen, Washington State Cougars
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Darin Alexander Baydoun Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder Set for Big Opportunity
Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. A phrase some have been wanting to hear since the offseason finally came true Thursday, when it was officially revealed that Ridder will replace Marcus Mariota under center for Atlanta's Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When Ridder trots onto the field...
Wichita Eagle
Derek Carr: Loss to Rams Came Down to Failure to Execute
A lot of factors went into the Las Vegas Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. But Raiders quarterback DerekCarr felt that, ultimately, the inability to execute was what cost the team down the stretch. “As a team, we just didn’t finish the right way," Carr...
Wichita Eagle
One Big Return, 4 Remain Absent: Patriots-Cardinals Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots had a sizable return for their penultimate practice session in preparation for the team’s Week 14 contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Starting left tackle Trent Brown back on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Friday, as one...
Wichita Eagle
Baker Mayfield ‘Not Happy’ With Rams’ Von Jefferson - ‘Until Now’; Why?
The Los Angeles Rams snapped a six-game losing streak in a 17-16 come-from-behind win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. The spark of newly added quarterback Baker Mayfield helped the Rams complete the comeback after being down 16-3 to the Raiders. Van Jefferson was the happy guy on the...
Wichita Eagle
Friday Injury Report: A Serious WR Shortage
NASHVILLE – Treylon Burks’ latest reception ensured that more passes will be coming his way. The rookie wide receiver was one of six Tennessee Titans who have been ruled out in advance for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Also ruled out were C.J Board, another wide receiver, as well as three starters on defense – outside linebacker Denico Autry, inside linebacker David Long and cornerback Kristian Fulton – along with cornerback Tre Avery, Fulton’s primary backup.
