GREEN BAY, Wis. – In their long-shot quest to make the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers have one foot dangling over a cliff and the other foot on a banana peel. First, the cliff. With a 5-8 record, the Packers probably will have to win out to even have a chance for a fourth consecutive spot in the postseason. Two of their final four games are against high-quality opponents: at the Miami Dolphins on Christmas and at home against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO