Cincinnati, OH

Wichita Eagle

Travis Kelce On Lost Fumble Against Bengals: ‘I Handed Them One’

CINCINNATI — The Bengals held Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in check during their 27-24 win on Sunday. Germaine Pratt even forced a Kelce fumble that flipped the game's momentum as Cincinnati trailed in the fourth quarter. Kelce was reticent to give Pratt a lot of credit during an...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Giants

It’s not a matter of if but when the 11-1 Eagles will officially punch their ticket to the postseason for the second consecutive year under Nick Sirianni. Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the 7-4-1 New York Giants serves as Philadelphia’s first opportunity to lock down the berth with a win. Even a loss, if accompanied by setbacks by San Francisco and Seattle, would officially punch the playoff ticket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Mac Jones’ Plan To Improve Patriots Offense?

FOXBORO — From qualified experts to self-professed social media connoisseurs, everyone seems to have an opinion on how to fix the New England Patriots ailing offense. While each ‘gridiron guru’ believes to have found the team’s secret for success, the only judgment which truly matters is that of those within the Pats locker room.
Wichita Eagle

Final Schedules for Packers, NFC Wild Card Challengers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In their long-shot quest to make the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers have one foot dangling over a cliff and the other foot on a banana peel. First, the cliff. With a 5-8 record, the Packers probably will have to win out to even have a chance for a fourth consecutive spot in the postseason. Two of their final four games are against high-quality opponents: at the Miami Dolphins on Christmas and at home against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

James Bradberry Has Made Peace with Being Cut by the Giants

PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown wanted to show the Titans they made a mistake, and the Eagles WR made them pay in a 35-10 win last week. James Bradberry said his situation is different as the veteran cornerback prepares to play the New York Giants, a team that put him out the curb like so much garbage this offseason. The Eagles were happy to play trash collector and scoop him up.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Could Learn from Rams’ Simple Roll-Out of Baker Mayfield

The Denver Broncos will bump into new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield on Christmas Day in what remains a nationally televised game. Only yesterday, NFL bigwigs would have flexed the contest out of its 'slime-time' slot, but fate has smiled upon the sponsors. An extremely unlikely head-to-head of quarterbacks will present itself on December 25 over turkey and trimmings.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Aidan Hutchinson Plans to Trash Talk T.J. Hockenson Sunday

Add Aidan Hutchinson to the list of Lions players that would like to get revenge against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. In the first matchup between the two teams this season (Sept. 25), Detroit blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and allowed Minnesota to come from behind to win, 28-24.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Bakhtiari’s Knee Leads to Tricky Decision About Future

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ list of offseason questions runs deeper than quarterback. Who will be the blind-side protector for that quarterback?. It took three surgeries to get David Bakhtiari back on the field following the torn ACL that perhaps kept the Packers out of the Super Bowl in 2020. After missing almost all the 2021 season and the first couple games of the 2022 season, Bakhtiari has been excellent when he’s played.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder Set for Big Opportunity

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. A phrase some have been wanting to hear since the offseason finally came true Thursday, when it was officially revealed that Ridder will replace Marcus Mariota under center for Atlanta's Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When Ridder trots onto the field...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Derek Carr: Loss to Rams Came Down to Failure to Execute

A lot of factors went into the Las Vegas Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. But Raiders quarterback DerekCarr felt that, ultimately, the inability to execute was what cost the team down the stretch. “As a team, we just didn’t finish the right way," Carr...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

One Big Return, 4 Remain Absent: Patriots-Cardinals Injury Report

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots had a sizable return for their penultimate practice session in preparation for the team’s Week 14 contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Starting left tackle Trent Brown back on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Friday, as one...
GLENDALE, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Friday Injury Report: A Serious WR Shortage

NASHVILLE – Treylon Burks’ latest reception ensured that more passes will be coming his way. The rookie wide receiver was one of six Tennessee Titans who have been ruled out in advance for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Also ruled out were C.J Board, another wide receiver, as well as three starters on defense – outside linebacker Denico Autry, inside linebacker David Long and cornerback Kristian Fulton – along with cornerback Tre Avery, Fulton’s primary backup.
NASHVILLE, TN

