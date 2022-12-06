ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Hedge fund CEO’s employee gift of three days at Disney World stirs controversy

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has stoked controversy after paying for about 10,000 staff members and their families to visit Disney World for three days as firms across Wall Street are cutting jobs and bonuses.Citadel spokesperson Zia Ahmed said Mr Griffin paid out of his own deep pockets for about 10,000 staff and their families to converge on Walt Disney World in Florida for three days of celebrations in the Magic Kingdom and other theme parks.He added that the billionaire picked up several tabs for employees in honour of the company’s blockbuster returns and for the celebration of its big...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Executive Leaves Disney Following Bob Iger’s Return as CEO

Bob Chapek is out. Bob Iger is back. And BIG changes are already taking place. We’ve taken a look at how Iger’s return has impacted stock values, organizational changes that are set to take place now that Iger is back, and whether Iger will reverse some of Chapek’s biggest decisions. But Iger’s return seems to also be having an impact when it comes to some executives.
Looper

Bob Iger To Reverse Bob Chapek's Unpopular Cost-Cutting Focus At Disney

Disney shook the entertainment industry with the announcement that former CEO Bob Iger has returned to that role, replacing his successor Bob Chapek, who served in that capacity starting in 2020 and was personally appointed by Iger. Making the news even more shocking is the fact that Disney renewed its contract with Chapek in June — which would otherwise have expired in July — for another three years (via CNN). Though the two men have reportedly been feuding for some time, it was hard to know exactly how which areas Iger would focus on in his initial restructuring of the media giant. Now, thanks to a new memo from Iger which was sent to Disney employees, we now know some of the course corrections the returning CEO has planned.
disneytips.com

The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store

Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Man jumps to his death from Disneyland parking structure: report

A man in his 50s reportedly jumped to his death from a Disneyland parking structure in California Saturday night, according to reports.  The incident was reported to police around 9 pm local time, according to ABC 7. Eyewitnesses said the tram service was shut down as a result, and parkgoers had to walk back to their cars as police reported to the scene. The Orange County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene, police told the outlet. Fox News Digital reached out to Disneyland for comment but did hear back in time for publication.  Anaheim police Public Information Officer Shane Carringer told Fox News Digital the coroner’s office...
ANAHEIM, CA
disneytips.com

What’s An E Ticket Ride, And Are They Coming Back to Disney Parks?

The phrase “E Ticket ride” has become ubiquitous amongst fans of the Disney Parks, and indeed of theme parks in general. When we call something an “E Ticket,” people know we’re talking about the newest, biggest, most exciting, most thrilling, and most popular attractions. These are the rides that people run to at rope drop, and for which they’ll stand in a two-hour line.
TEXAS STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Disney Sued Over Genie+ System

The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to lawsuits, and it seems they’ll now have to face another one. Disney is currently involved in 2 lawsuits (one related to Disneyland and another related to Disney World) about its Park Pass system. Lawsuits have also been brought against Disney in relation to the Rise of the Resistance ride design and even movie releases. But now a huge Disney system is the subject of a lawsuit — this time, it’s all about Genie+.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney Stock Sees First Big Drop Since CEO Bob Iger Returned

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be returning as the company’s CEO, the stock ($DIS) price has soared. This week, we saw the first drastic drop in the stock price. When Iger stepped back into the role of CEO, Disney stock spiked to $99.43. Disney hit a...

