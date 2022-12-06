Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Art Trail Founders Welcome Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted
Lt. Governor Jon Husted was welcomed to Darke County by DCCA & Darke County Parks representatives, thanking him for his support and sharing the opportunity to take a photo with our bronze sculpture of Tecumseh, the first installation of the Darke County Art Trail. The Darke County Art Trail launched...
hometownstations.com
Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima. Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
Former local prosecutor nominated to be next director of Ohio Department of Public Safety
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate former Clark County Prosecutor, Andy Wilson, as the next Director of Ohio Department of Public Safety, according to spokesperson for the governor’s office. >>RELATED: Pike County murder trial: Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty on all charges. Wilson is...
Sidney Daily News
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
countynewsonline.org
Arcanum MVCTC FFA Welcomes New Members
On November 15th the Arcanum MVCTC FFA Chapter welcomed its new members during the Greenhand Degree Ceremonies. The ceremony was held during the regular November Meeting. The Ceremony was highlighted by Chapter President Caleb Hartman and Chapter Advisor Mr. Pohlman presenting recipients with the Bronze Greenhand FFA Degrees and the presentation of the FFA Creed by Greenhand Recipients Kenadie Hensley, Cheyenne Swisher, Elliegh Baker, Sara Netzley, and Shyanna Cunningham.
Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Governor Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners...
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?
The American Czech -Slovac Club, Dayton, OhioPhoto byGoogle Maps. The American Czech -Slovac Club in Old North Dayton and Southwestern Ohio, was established to promote Czech -Slovac heritage and culture. Founded on November 5, 1976. The club supports local community events, which includes Taste of Old North Dayton, Greater Old North Dayton Business Association, and the Dayton International Folk Inc. They also have participated in The World A'Fair throughout the years. When speaking with Hélène she stated, that the A World A'Fair would return 5-7th (changing to 1st weekend) in May of 2023. Their new location at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. She volunteers at both the ACC of Dayton, Ohio and participates during the A World A'Fair. The ACC, a non -profit ethnic social club, donates to local charities through several social club events throughout the year.
WSYX ABC6
Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
dayton.com
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commission Learns That Sometimes You Can’t Even Give It Away
MARYSVILLE – At its regular monthly meeting with the department heads and elected officials of Union County, the Union County Board of Commissioners learned today that the county donating old, outdated or antiquated equipment in the name of charity and good will does not necessarily conform to the letter of the law.
dayton.com
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
Temporary closures also happen starting Friday in Warren County. A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie. The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite...
countynewsonline.org
Earldean Deiter
FEBRUARY 20, 1964 – NOVEMBER 30, 2022. Earldean Ann Deiter, 58 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday November 30, 2022 at 6:15 PM at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Earldean was born February 20, 1964 in Easton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Jackie Deiter and the late Stanley Deiter Sr.
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
countynewsonline.org
Charles E. Hill
Charles E. Hill age 83 of Ansonia, OH passed away November 28, 2022, at Village Green Healthcare Center in Greenville, OH. Charles was born on January 22, 1939, in Randolph County to the late Harrison and Leon (Morgan) Hill. He married Donna (Amspaugh) Hill on February 15, 1975. Charles graduated...
peakofohio.com
Russells Point swears in new officer; updates on McDonald’s and Cobble Stone
Monday evening, Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames swore in the newest officer of the Russells Point Police Department in front of the village council. Kylie Eshelman joins officer Morgan Styles & Chief of Police Joe Freyhof. The council continued on with other village business including hearing updates on insurance renewal,...
‘A true Warrior;’ Huber Heights superintendent picks up routes amid bus driver shortage
HUBER HEIGHTS — Bus driver shortages are impacting schools across the country, but an area school district’s superintendent is stepping up to make sure students get to class. Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix has been helping out the district’s transportation team by picking up routes, according...
dayton.com
Bellbrook’s first brewery expected to open in 2023
The city of Bellbrook is expected to have its first privately-owned brewery in April 2023 in the heart of downtown. Miami University graduates Jeff Bean and his wife, Julie, are excited to add something new to their community. Bean, a Cincinnati native, told Dayton.com Julie was born and raised in Bellbrook. After graduation, they moved back to her hometown to live and raise a family.
countynewsonline.org
GPL Friends of the Library to host Open House
GREENVILLE – Another popular Greenville Public Library tradition is back this year as our Friends of the Library Holiday Open House returns on Saturday, December 10. The event will run from 10 a.m. until the library closes at 2 p.m. Just as in past years, guests will be treated to music, holiday cheer, and a boatload of cookies!
