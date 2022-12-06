ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

countynewsonline.org

Darke County Art Trail Founders Welcome Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted

Lt. Governor Jon Husted was welcomed to Darke County by DCCA & Darke County Parks representatives, thanking him for his support and sharing the opportunity to take a photo with our bronze sculpture of Tecumseh, the first installation of the Darke County Art Trail. The Darke County Art Trail launched...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

It’s been an honor

It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Arcanum MVCTC FFA Welcomes New Members

On November 15th the Arcanum MVCTC FFA Chapter welcomed its new members during the Greenhand Degree Ceremonies. The ceremony was held during the regular November Meeting. The Ceremony was highlighted by Chapter President Caleb Hartman and Chapter Advisor Mr. Pohlman presenting recipients with the Bronze Greenhand FFA Degrees and the presentation of the FFA Creed by Greenhand Recipients Kenadie Hensley, Cheyenne Swisher, Elliegh Baker, Sara Netzley, and Shyanna Cunningham.
The Lima News

Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Governor Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Everything Kaye!

What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?

The American Czech -Slovac Club, Dayton, OhioPhoto byGoogle Maps. The American Czech -Slovac Club in Old North Dayton and Southwestern Ohio, was established to promote Czech -Slovac heritage and culture. Founded on November 5, 1976. The club supports local community events, which includes Taste of Old North Dayton, Greater Old North Dayton Business Association, and the Dayton International Folk Inc. They also have participated in The World A'Fair throughout the years. When speaking with Hélène she stated, that the A World A'Fair would return 5-7th (changing to 1st weekend) in May of 2023. Their new location at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. She volunteers at both the ACC of Dayton, Ohio and participates during the A World A'Fair. The ACC, a non -profit ethnic social club, donates to local charities through several social club events throughout the year.
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility

WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN
dayton.com

Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton

Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
DAYTON, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Commission Learns That Sometimes You Can’t Even Give It Away

MARYSVILLE – At its regular monthly meeting with the department heads and elected officials of Union County, the Union County Board of Commissioners learned today that the county donating old, outdated or antiquated equipment in the name of charity and good will does not necessarily conform to the letter of the law.
UNION COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Earldean Deiter

FEBRUARY 20, 1964 – NOVEMBER 30, 2022. Earldean Ann Deiter, 58 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday November 30, 2022 at 6:15 PM at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Earldean was born February 20, 1964 in Easton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Jackie Deiter and the late Stanley Deiter Sr.
GREENVILLE, OH
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Charles E. Hill

Charles E. Hill age 83 of Ansonia, OH passed away November 28, 2022, at Village Green Healthcare Center in Greenville, OH. Charles was born on January 22, 1939, in Randolph County to the late Harrison and Leon (Morgan) Hill. He married Donna (Amspaugh) Hill on February 15, 1975. Charles graduated...
ANSONIA, OH
dayton.com

Bellbrook’s first brewery expected to open in 2023

The city of Bellbrook is expected to have its first privately-owned brewery in April 2023 in the heart of downtown. Miami University graduates Jeff Bean and his wife, Julie, are excited to add something new to their community. Bean, a Cincinnati native, told Dayton.com Julie was born and raised in Bellbrook. After graduation, they moved back to her hometown to live and raise a family.
BELLBROOK, OH
countynewsonline.org

GPL Friends of the Library to host Open House

GREENVILLE – Another popular Greenville Public Library tradition is back this year as our Friends of the Library Holiday Open House returns on Saturday, December 10. The event will run from 10 a.m. until the library closes at 2 p.m. Just as in past years, guests will be treated to music, holiday cheer, and a boatload of cookies!
GREENVILLE, OH

