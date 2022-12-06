Republican candidate Kari Lake, who lost the Arizona governor’s race, has filed a lawsuit against the state’s election officials in an effort to overturn her defeat.The former news anchor on Friday filed a lawsuit with the Maricopa County Superior Court targetting her opponent and Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs along with top officials in the state's most populous Maricopa County.Ms Lake – a proponent of Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – was one of the most high-profile Republican candidates to be endorsed by the former president in the midterm elections.The gubernatorial candidate has refused...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO