3d ago
It's truly sad . Rudy went from a highly respected and admired "Americs's Mayor" . Then he got entangled with trump . Now he is recognized as a lying , cheating , conspiracy spouting , EVIL looking character that most people wouldn't trust to walk their dog .
Reply(1)
39
Timothy McCaskey
3d ago
It would seem that the only parts of the U.S. Constitution that Republicans have any respect for is the Second and Fifth Amendments. I'm still waiting on all of that "proof" that Rudy Giuliani has in his "binder full of evidence."
Reply(8)
62
Bad O Knows
3d ago
It's about time Rudy Giuliani's day of reckoning is long overdue they also need to investigate how his Son got a job in the Trump Administration with absolutely no experience.
Reply(2)
26
