Man arrested for slapping police horse on butt

Pinellas County, FL - A man was arrested after he slapped a police horse on the butt early Saturday morning.

St. Petersburg police arrested 27-year-old Alisha Lalani after Lalani walked up to a marked police horse and delivered an open handed slap to the rear end of the animal.

According to police, two mounted St. Petersburg officers observed the incident around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say the horse was wearing police insignia and had red and blue flashing lights.

Lalani told officers he was unaware he wasn't allowed to strike a police horse.

He was arrested on a charge of battery on a police horse.