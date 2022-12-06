ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and left Michigan to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara is out for the season after undergoing surgery in November. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy. As he prepares for next season, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game-manager” any longer. He wants to turn a new page with the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
Jim Leonhard reveals final decision on Wisconsin moving forward

Jim Leonhard has made it official. The longtime defensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers will not be returning to Madison as a piece of Luke Fickell’s coaching staff. Leonhard made the move official Tuesday evening on social media:. “It has meant the world to me to be able to...
MADISON, WI
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
LINCOLN, NE
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
MADISON, WI
Luke Fickell reportedly hires multiple pieces of UC staff at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell has reportedly made the hiring of three assistants from his Cincinnati staff official at Wisconsin. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Fickell has hired the trio of Mike Tressel, Colin Hitschler and Mike Brown to his staff with the Badgers. Thamel also reports that the group is out on the recruiting trail for Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
It’s hoops season, let’s all calm down

We’re starting to get into the 'meat' of the girls and boys basketball season throughout Waukesha County. High school games, grade school games and weekend youth tournaments will fill the calendar the next four months. And that’s good news for all of us. But it’s time to lay...

