FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Schnell
DAVID E. SCHNELL, 67, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. passed away late Thursday evening December 8, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Born at Ft. Campbell, KY. on March 13, 1955, he was the son of the late Karl and Wilma Schnell. Following...
Nancy Hipple Curzi
Nancy Hipple Curzi, 83, of Sun City, Hilton Head, South Carolina, formerly of Chicora, went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, December 5, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Nancy was born in Chicora on November 8, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Allen and...
Melissa K. Shay
Melissa K. Shay, 62, of Eau Claire Rd, Parker, Venango Township, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at her residence with her daughter Shanon by her side. Melissa was born in Trenton, Michigan on February 28, 1960. She was the daughter of the late William D. and Frances R. Keel Smith.
