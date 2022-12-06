Read full article on original website
Athlete of the Week: Mark Lavrenov leads young Thunder basketball squad to NorCal Tip-Off Tournament final
The Rocklin High boys’ basketball team might be young but that doesn’t mean the members lack experience. Sophomore Mark Lavrenov was a starter on the team last year as a freshman and he is now leading the Thunder as he averaged 16 points per game in the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament last weekend. Lavrenov helped the Thunder defeat Natomas, Berkeley and Del Oro high schools and scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks in Rocklin High’s 74-65 loss against Clovis West on Saturday.
Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament
It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
Multiple Lions and Wolves receive All-SMAL honors for fall sports
The All-League rosters have been released for Fall 2022 sports in the South Placer area. This week, we wanted to take a look at the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League where multiple athletes from Valley Christian Academy in Roseville and Western Sierra Collegiate Academy in Rocklin received All-League honors. Football. Twelve...
South Placer Girls' Soccer roundup: Rocklin High finishes second in tournament, Roseville and Woodcreek off to solid starts
The girls’ soccer season is in full swing for high schools in the South Placer area and teams such as Roseville, Woodcreek and Rocklin have played well out of the gates. Here is a look at all area squads and how they have recently played. Rocklin High versus West...
Bulldogs fall short of goal
After the presentation of the CIF Nor-Cal plaques, the team talk and all the hype had calmed down after Folsom’s 17-14 loss to De La Salle on Friday night, Folsom coach Paul Doherty had a minute alone with his 7-year-old son, Luke, one of two young ones in his family.
Thunder quiet Rhinos' offense to win fourth game of the season
The Rocklin Thunder girls’ basketball team forced a plethora of turnovers and played physical defense to win their fourth game of the season 58-33 against Twelve Bridges High on Tuesday night. “We take a lot of pride in our defense, we try to get into lanes, get up in...
Placer boys win second straight Harlan Carter; Bear River 2nd in Foresthill
For the second consecutive season, the Placer High School boys basketball team returned from Redding with hardware for the trophy case inside renovated Earl Crabbe Gym. The Hillmen won every game by double digits at the Harlan Carter Tournament, securing a 4-0 start to the season. After big wins over...
The Sacramento State Hornets look to keep it rolling in the FCS quarterfinals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The playoffs for the Sacramento State Hornets football team will continue Friday when they welcome the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Friday’s game is a quarterfinals matchup in the NCAA Division I FCS Playoffs, as the top eight seeds are alive in the 24-team bracket. The Hornets entered the playoffs as the No. […]
Quarterback to coach: How Del Oro grad Randy Fasani has turned a Division VII football program into a winner
If you have ever been to Del Oro High School’s Golden Eagle Stadium, you can’t miss the giant mural above the bleachers that reads, “Anyone. Anytime. Anywhere.” That slogan has held true for the Golden Eagles, who have taken on national names over the years such as De La Salle, Oaks Christian, Westlake, Bishop Gorman and Kamehameha.
Rocklin boys hold off Antelope to storm out to winning start
As soon as the ball left Luke Georgeson’s right foot, the relief could be seen on his face. The sophomore’s first varsity goal, in the 14th minute, proved to be decisive for Rocklin High School in its 2-1 victory over Antelope at Heart Health Park in Sacramento on Saturday.
Sacramento-region schools playing for a CIF State championship
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Interscholastic Federation State championships in high school football will be decided this weekend and a trio of Sacramento-area teams are looking to finish their seasons on top. Grant, Escalon, and Hughson high schools will play for a State championship and host their games on Saturday night. The Grant Pacers […]
Sacramento, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Sacramento. The Valley High School - Sacramento basketball team will have a game with Rosemont High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.
Neighbors opposed to proposed disc golf course create flier on Auburn Ravine nature preserve
The recently-proposed disc golf course at Auburn Ravine Park has stirred up controversy and approximately eight neighbors who live near the park and the nature preserve have created a “Preserve and protect the Auburn Ravine nature preserve” flier finished on Nov. 30. While there are a larger number...
Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood
YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw. A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents
Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
Another major Winter Storm set to arrive this weekend for Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Thursday afternoon storm system is coming just before a larger weekend winter storm, which is expected to carry plenty of moisture. Thursday will be a bit of a warm up to the weekend as a trough digs over the eastern Pacific. As the storm arrives, winds will pick up out of the south and southeast with the rotation and pull of the storm. Winds could reach 15 to 25 mph in the valley Thursday night with 35 to 45 mph gusts in the Sierra.
Cycling Through Placer County
Winter mornings are cold around Lincoln. Cyclists are wise to wear layers, as one is bound to heat up after a few minutes on the road. Be sure to have a layer for warmth and another to shield you from the wind. I like to have a base layer under...
Pops Chorale presents 'Hometown Christmas' at Auburn State Theatre
An amazing show by the Pops Chorale is a great addition to the holiday season. Classic and inventive arrangements have made these must-see performances for families. “Hometown Christmas” is a heartwarming and intimate musical adventure that includes beloved classics. It will showcase the Pops Orchestra and selected voices from its acclaimed choir in a new offering tailored for the Auburn State Theatre by orchestra leader Lorin Miller.
Impressive rain, snow totals to start a wet December with much more on the way
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A very wet weekend drenched the valley and dropped a fresh blanket of Sierra snow across the mountains. The past week saw two separate winter storms striking Northern California. The first system produced impressive rain and snow totals but was outperformed by the second system, especially in terms of valley rain. A nearly continuous stream of precipitation streamed into the region from the southwest on Saturday.
Weekend storm expected to bring as much as 5 feet of snow to Sierra and 1 inch of rain to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - On the heels of two recent, wet storms that left several feet of snow in the Sierra and near-record rain in the valley, we're in for another powerful storm later this week. The next storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening and will linger through Monday. Based on the preliminary forecast, the storm is expected to bring several feet of snow and multiple inches of rainfall.TimingThe storm will move into the region around 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning will be clear, and then another system will move in Friday night, lingering throughout Saturday and into Sunday. There will then...
