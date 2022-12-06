ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

go955.com

City of Portage receives $500,000 grant for Lexington Green Park improvements

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the City of Portage would be receiving a $500,000 grant to support improvements to Lexington Green Park. The project was among 13 community parks, trails, and sports...
PORTAGE, MI
go955.com

Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

A 15-year-old shot in the leg Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 15-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo of Department Safety says at approximately 3:00 p.m. officers responded to reports of a subject who had been shot in the 800 block of West North Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

MSP Wayland Post to host two “Stuff A Blue Goose” food and toy drives

WAYLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police Wayland Post is holding two “Stuff A Blue Goose” food and toy drives over the next week. The first one takes place on Saturday, December 10 in Barry County at the Hastings Walmart from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with donations of food and toys collected to be delivered to Barry County United way.
WAYLAND, MI
go955.com

Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
KALAMAZOO, MI

