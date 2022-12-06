Read full article on original website
City of Portage receives $500,000 grant for Lexington Green Park improvements
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the City of Portage would be receiving a $500,000 grant to support improvements to Lexington Green Park. The project was among 13 community parks, trails, and sports...
KPS Superintendent refutes allegation that black educators aren’t being promoted into upper management
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegations that Kalamazoo Public Schools officials aren’t doing enough to promote black educators into upper management drew a sharp response from the Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri at the district’s Board of Education meeting this week. NAACP Branch President Wendy Fields complained to...
Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
A 15-year-old shot in the leg Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 15-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo of Department Safety says at approximately 3:00 p.m. officers responded to reports of a subject who had been shot in the 800 block of West North Street.
MSP Wayland Post to host two “Stuff A Blue Goose” food and toy drives
WAYLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police Wayland Post is holding two “Stuff A Blue Goose” food and toy drives over the next week. The first one takes place on Saturday, December 10 in Barry County at the Hastings Walmart from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with donations of food and toys collected to be delivered to Barry County United way.
Downtown Kalamazoo businesses launch inaugural “Moonlight Madness” late night shopping event
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Those wanting to do some late night holiday shopping will soon be able to enjoy extended store hours until 11 p.m., extended restaurant hours and specials, during Kalamazoo’s very first Moonlight Madness event on Friday, December 9. During the event, shoppers will be...
Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
