WAYLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police Wayland Post is holding two “Stuff A Blue Goose” food and toy drives over the next week. The first one takes place on Saturday, December 10 in Barry County at the Hastings Walmart from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with donations of food and toys collected to be delivered to Barry County United way.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO