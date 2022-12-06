Read full article on original website
🏀 Jayhawks Hit Road for HyVee Hoops Border Showdown at Missouri
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6 Kansas (8-1) plays in its first true road game of the season at Missouri (9-0) in the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 4:15 p.m. (Central). The contest from Mizzou Arena will be televised on ESPN with Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes calling the action.
🏈 Phelps, Bryant Named to Associated Press All-Big 12 Team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas was represented by a pair of Jayhawks on the Associated Press All-Big 12 Teams, with cornerback Cobee Bryant and defensive end Lonnie Phelps earning a spot on the second team. The AP announced the postseason honors on Friday. The honors come after both players were...
⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation
"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
🏀 Jayhawks Rout 12th-Ranked Wildcats
TUCSON, Ariz. – The Kansas Women’s Basketball team improved to 8-0 on Thursday night after a convincing 77-50 win over the 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. The 27-point win by the Jayhawks ties the program’s largest margin of victory ever against a ranked opponent and marks the team’s first road win over a ranked non-conference opponent since 2013. Kansas and Coach Brandon Schneider are now 8-0 for the second time in his eight-year tenure and the first time since the 2019-20 season.
Rowing Announces Spring 2023 Schedule
"We are very excited about our 2023 Spring schedule. We’ll be competing against high-level programs at some venues that we already have familiarity with. We’ve learned from experiences traveling to these places before, and we know we can capitalize on the fantastic gains we made in the fall. We are also thrilled to have our Winter Training Camp at a new venue for us in Tempe, AZ. The folks at Tempe Town Lake have been great to work with as we were setting this up. We know the wonderful winter weather in the Sonoran Desert and the protected waters of Tempe Town Lake will be a great place for us to fine-tune our technical skills and get an early look at our on-water speed."
🥎 Kansas Announces 2023 Schedule
All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season. “I am very excited about our 2023 schedule,” head coach Jennifer McFalls said. “I am a firm believer in playing a tough schedule right from the beginning to prepare us for our Big 12 Conference opponents. This team has worked extremely hard this fall to prepare for the 2023 season. We will face some different teams than in the past, and we are ready for the challenge. I encourage our fans to come out and support the Jayhawks this season, this will be fun group to watch. Rock Chalk!”
🏀 Jayhawks Set for Battle of Unbeatens at No. 12 Arizona
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball takes an unblemished 7-0 record into a battle of unbeaten teams on Thursday night as the Jayhawks face No. 12 Arizona (7-0) at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. It will be the only contest in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball this week that features two unbeaten teams.
Kansas Rowing to host prospect day
LAWRENCE, Kan.- Kansas Rowing will host a prospect day for any women in their junior or senior year of high school or current University of Kansas students interested in joining the program on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. This is a great chance to meet the team, coaching staff, see the...
