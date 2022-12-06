Read full article on original website
kdll.org
Outdoor Homer charter school delays application by a year
An application to create an outdoor education charter school in Homer has been delayed by a year after the group behind the school was unable to find a building in time. According to the application to the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, first submitted in September, the vision of the Homer Forest Charter School is to place the classroom in the outdoor environment, and to create a place where, “learning ignites a sense of wonder, stewardship, and curiosity.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
radiokenai.com
KPBSD Winter Music Programs
The holidays are a special time of year to celebrate what is right in the world by supporting education. The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District this holiday season is giving the gift of music during the darkest month of the year to brighten the Christmas spirit. Many schools from across the KPBSD are having winter school music concerts or play to attend or watch.
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘40 satellites, one rocket’: a new launch may improve Alaskan internet quality
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, Florida hosted the launch of a SpaceX rocket with special significance for the State of Alaska. The company OneWeb is deploying 40 satellites the size of washing machines into orbit, adding to those it has already circling. According to...
radiokenai.com
M/V Tazlina Will Sail Northern Panhandle Route During January and February 2023
The M/V Tazlina will provide service in January and February 2023, and bookings are now available for communities including Angoon, Gustavus, Hoonah, Juneau, Haines, and Skagway. The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) will operate the Tazlina four days each week between January 12 and February 26, while the M/V LeConte is offline for its annual overhaul and recertification.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
radiokenai.com
Borough Assembly To Address Bjorkman Resignation At Upcoming Assembly Meeting
Newly-elected Alaska State Senator Jesse Bjorkman’s resignation from the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will be addressed by the Assembly at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 13th in the Betty J. Glick Assembly Chambers. Bjorkman, who won re-election to the Borough Assembly District 3 seat in the October...
alaskasnewssource.com
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new project is ramping up that will put a new name at the top of the list of tallest buildings in the state. A new traffic control tower is scheduled to be built at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, replacing the old one that has been in operation since it was constructed in 1977.
Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election
Ballots from six rural Alaska villages were not fully counted in Alaska’s November elections, the Division of Elections said Friday. A division official said the U.S. Postal Service failed to deliver them to the state election headquarters before the election was certified on Nov. 30. “You’ll need to contact the USPS to find out why […] The post Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. More than a foot of snow in Anchorage strands drivers across...
Southern Alaska sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
A record 10.4 inches of snow fell on Tuesday in Anchorage, Alaska, which shut down schools and caused treacherous travel conditions.
alaskasnewssource.com
Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week. A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race. The recounts will take place in Juneau....
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gas up the snow blowers and get the heating pad for the back-breaking work ready. Many across Southcentral Alaska are waking up to one of the snowiest Decembers we’ve seen in years. For Anchorage, it’s the snowiest day the metropolitan area has seen since 1999....
radiokenai.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For South Central Beginning Sunday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday morning, December 11th, through Monday evening, December 12th, for much of Southcentral Alaska. According to the the National Weather Service, significant snowfall is possible beginning Sunday morning and continuing through Monday evening. Total snowfall accumulations...
radiokenai.com
Borough Property Tax Exemption Deadline Approaching
The Kenai Peninsula Borough property tax exemption programs for permanent residents of the Kenai Peninsula Borough is reminding qualified residents of the January 16th, 2023 deadline for filling applications. Applicants must own and occupy their property by January 1 and must occupancy 185 days each year. Applications must be postmarked...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska will recount seven-vote margin in state House race, plus a close Senate finish
The Alaska Division of Elections will recount two close finishes from the November general election beginning Wednesday in Juneau. Denny Wells, the Democratic candidate for House District 15 in Anchorage, requested a recount of his seven-vote loss to Republican incumbent Rep. Tom McKay, and Roselynn Cacy, the Democratic candidate for Senate District E in South Anchorage, requested a recount of her ranked choice loss to Republicans Roger Holland and Cathy Giessel.
kdll.org
Funny River Road to be repaved this summer
All of Funny River Road is going to get paved next year, from its start in Soldotna to the very end. The purpose of the project is to improve the 17-mile road, which Steven Rzepka from the Alaska Department of Transportation said is reaching the end of its drivable life.
David Ignell: If ethical rules matter to Dunleavy, his attorney general must resign
On Dec. 1, I sent a letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy requesting the resignation of Attorney General Treg Taylor. For the complete basis of my request, you may read my five-page letter here. For a summary of my letter, please read on. The Alaska Court Rules of Professional Conduct establish...
alaskapublic.org
As Hilcorp drills for more natural gas, some Ninilchik neighbors refuse to sign on
Don Shaw bought his nearly 10-acre property in Clam Gulch, on the Kenai Peninsula, for $9,000 in 2003 with an inheritance from his mother’s death. He’s a self-described techno-hermit, and can stay on his property for upwards of two months, leaving only for cigarettes. He’s also a member of the Exxon Valdez oil spill class-action lawsuit from 1994. He said he has deep resentments about the way oil companies have impacted Alaska.
