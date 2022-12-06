An application to create an outdoor education charter school in Homer has been delayed by a year after the group behind the school was unable to find a building in time. According to the application to the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, first submitted in September, the vision of the Homer Forest Charter School is to place the classroom in the outdoor environment, and to create a place where, “learning ignites a sense of wonder, stewardship, and curiosity.”

HOMER, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO