dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant to host holiday wine tasting with specialists
Salar Restaurant and Lounge is hosting a Holiday Wine Tasting in partnership with Wine Trends Inc. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The tasting will feature 18 different wines chosen by Salar’s Beverage Director, Jackson Wolph, and the Wine Trends team, a press release from Salar Restaurant and Lounge said.
dayton.com
Business partners create website promoting Dayton music, events, venues
Business partners Eric Bluebaum and Brian Johnson have created iampartywizard.com, a new entertainment website focusing on promoting live music, events and venues in Dayton. “I was inspired to start Party Wizard while being on tour and living in other cities, seeing how their music scenes operated and the promotion tactics they used,” said Bluebaum, in a release. “Party Wizard is the sum of years of loving the music scene and wanting to know about everything that’s happening in it.”
northmontthunder.com
New Italian Restaurant Coming to Dayton
A new restaurant will be opening in Dayton arcade in the coming year. This restaurant will be serving authentic Italian food with an extensive wine selection from the menu. The restaurant, called Est! Est! Est! will open in the arcades Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release obtained by Dayton.Com November 3rd, 2022.
dayton.com
Troy distiller to livestream bourbon aging, offer samples to subscribers
Hayner Distilling in Troy has announced it will conduct the world’s first livestream from inside a new whiskey barrel to allow customers to buy a bottle of bourbon as it is put into a barrel, and if they so choose, to actually watch the whiskey age for up to 6 years.
dayton.com
Sports bar with seafood applies for liquor license in Huber Heights
A new sports bar with seafood could be coming soon to the Huber Center just off of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, MNIR Ventures LLC DBA Sands Seafood & Sports Bar applied for D1, D2, D3 and D3A permits on Nov. 25 for 6250-6254 Chambersburg Road.
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
dayton.com
Evans Bakery mother, daughter share favorite holiday memories, cookie recipe
Jennifer Evans, owner of Evans Bakery, said she grew up baking during the holidays strictly at the family’s bakery. She and her two siblings would help with all of the holiday preparations, she said. A special holiday treat that the bakery is known for is their wide selection of...
dayton.com
Dayton street being named after DCDC founder Saturday
The enduring legacy of the late Jeraldyne Blunden, founder of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, will be honored by the city of Dayton as a portion of Norwood Avenue will be renamed for her in a ceremony slated Saturday, Dec. 10. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the portion...
dayton.com
16 of Dayton’s favorite bars to visit with holiday guests this month
An alphabetical list of area bars that have been winners or finalists in our Best of Dayton contest in recent years. Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2019. Second place 2017. 889 S Main St, Centerville | (937) 435-3150 | Facebook. Bargo’s Grill & Tap. Best of Dayton...
dayton.com
11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region
An alphabetical list of area restaurants whose chicken wings have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Best of Dayton finalist 2019. 67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook. Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill.
dayton.com
Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round
A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
dayton.com
UPDATE: Huber Heights tortilla factory closes, new restaurant to open soon
A tortilla factory in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road in Huber Heights is stopping production just as a new restaurant plans to open in the space early next year. Dayton.com reported in mid-November that Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out...
dayton.com
2 Dayton-area businesses featured in social media gift guide
“This holiday season don’t just buy gifts. Buy gifts with impact,” Meta wrote in an article announcing the gift guide. “Find new inspiration for your holiday shopping in our 2022 Smalliday Showcase — unique gift ideas from diverse small businesses in the Meta Boost Leaders Network.”
dayton.com
Bellbrook’s first brewery expected to open in 2023
The city of Bellbrook is expected to have its first privately-owned brewery in April 2023 in the heart of downtown. Miami University graduates Jeff Bean and his wife, Julie, are excited to add something new to their community. Bean, a Cincinnati native, told Dayton.com Julie was born and raised in Bellbrook. After graduation, they moved back to her hometown to live and raise a family.
dayton.com
Christmas Store allows struggling Dayton area families to ‘shop’ for free gifts
Organizers call it a matter of dignity for those in need, say they’re serving 340 families in three weeks. A local holiday outreach program believes that every child should experience the joy of the holiday season. The Christmas Store on South Main Street in Centerville is the work of...
dayton.com
Merry Christmas Market, Santa Experience this weekend at Niederman Family Farm
LIBERTY TWP. — Two experiences at Niederman Family Farm this weekend will bring locals the opportunity to purchase holiday presents and see Santa Claus. The Merry Christmas Market takes place Saturday and and Sunday, while the Santa Experience is only on Sunday. “The Merry Christmas Market is a great...
Robert De Niro movie shoot to cause temporary US-35 closure in Xenia
Filming may also cause closures on state Route 123 near Morrow in Warren County beginning Friday and continuing Monday through Thursday of the following week.
dayton.com
Springfield Salvation Army beats record in fundraiser luncheon
The Springfield Salvation Army beat its record for the overall total raised at its 13th annual Season of Giving luncheon. Nearly 300 people gathered for the event, where two records were set — the overall total raised and a single table amount raised. The organization raised $100,097 this year,...
‘A lot of smoke damage on the inside;’ Firefighters battle basement fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton firefighters responded to a basement fire inside a house in Dayton Thursday morning. >>Dayton City Commission fails to pass 2023 budget at meeting Wednesday. They were dispatched to the 3000 block of Harvard Boulevard around 9:50 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Firefighters found a...
