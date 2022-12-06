Read full article on original website
Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023
The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame has released the selections for the Class of 2023 with three individual recipients, one moment in sports and one event selected for the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Jessica Moore, of Palmer and Colony High School; Reggie Tongue of Fairbanks and...
2022 Upper Cook Inlet Commercial Salmon Fishery Season Summary
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has published an overview of the 2022 Upper Cook Inlet commercial salmon season. All data is preliminary. The 2022 Upper Cook Inlet (UCI) sockeye salmon total run of 5.2 million fish was 6% greater than the preseason forecast of 4.9 million fish. The commercial salmon fishery harvest of 1.4 million salmon was 44% less than the recent 10-year average annual harvest of 2.5 million fish.
Winter Storm Watch Issued For South Central Beginning Sunday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday morning, December 11th, through Monday evening, December 12th, for much of Southcentral Alaska. According to the the National Weather Service, significant snowfall is possible beginning Sunday morning and continuing through Monday evening. Total snowfall accumulations...
M/V Tazlina Will Sail Northern Panhandle Route During January and February 2023
The M/V Tazlina will provide service in January and February 2023, and bookings are now available for communities including Angoon, Gustavus, Hoonah, Juneau, Haines, and Skagway. The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) will operate the Tazlina four days each week between January 12 and February 26, while the M/V LeConte is offline for its annual overhaul and recertification.
