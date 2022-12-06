ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Will Smith Has A Candid Answer After Getting Asked Why He Wanted To Make A Movie About Slavery

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KELuF_0jZCwZbQ00

Emancipation , the latest movie to star Will Smith , serves as another period piece to the Oscar-winning actor’s extensive body of work. However, the Antoine Fuqua-directed drama also marks a different kind of production for the A-lister. In this latest work, Smith takes on the role of a slave who, in the 1860s, embarks on a journey to obtain freedom. Smith has been candid about how he avoided slavery movies early in his career, so one may wonder why he chose to sign on for this one. Well, the star provided a candid answer when asked why he wanted to make the film.

The 54-year-old star recently explained that he opted against slave movies because he “didn’t want to show Black people in that light.” He preferred to “be a superhero.” Yet it would seem that Emancipation , on which the actor also serves as a producer, presented him with a different kind of opportunity. During a recent interview, he explained that through his character, Peter, he was able to move away from the characterizations that typically accompany these kinds of motion pictures:

We don’t know about the strength and the endurance, you know? Very rarely as a Black man when you watch a movie in this period can you feel good about it. Peter makes you feel good about it. … It’s such a beautiful human story, right? I don’t make movies about periods. I make movies about people. This is a man that touched my heart, you know? It was what he sacrificed for us to be able to sit here.

Peter is inspired by Gordon or “Whipped Peter”, a slave who drew the attention of the masses after he was photographed in 1863. The pictures highlighted the severe scarring on his back, which was caused by severe whipping. Emancipation producer Joey MacFarland actually brought the photo to the film’s premiere and received heavy backlash. MacFarland has since apologized for that decision. During the same interview, the star discussed the significance of the photo while also providing context for its place within history:

They refer to that image as the first viral image. It was like cameras were just invented. That was one of the first pictures actually taken with a camera. It was like all those keloid scars on his back he suffered for us to be free. That was on the cover of British newspapers. Britain was right on the edge of entering the war on the side of the South and his image, his suffering is credited with Britain seeing the horrors of slavery and not entering the war.

With all of that in mind, Will Smith clearly wanted to be sure that the movie does justice to the man’s legacy, and many have taken notice of his and his colleagues’ efforts thus far. Emancipation received positive reactions after its first public screening in October, and Smith’s celebrity friends also lauded it when he invited them to check it out. Despite the looming cloud of the Oscars slap , Smith could still get some significant awards buzz for his work. His recent comments, however, give the impression that he’d be more satisfied if audiences walk away feeling like they’d just watched a dynamic film with a layered character.

Emancipation is now playing in select theaters and will be available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription starting on December 9.

Comments / 23

David Tijerina
3d ago

what peter went through will never compare to what our Lord and Savior went through, he suffered little while Christ suffered greatly. Don't forget Christ let him suffer that for a reason and for a cause, Jesus did it to save the World. you can't understand his pain, untill you understand Jesus' pain and what he went through.

Reply
2
Related
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Has a Refreshing Take on Why She Doesn't Want Her Marriage to Michael Douglas to Be 'Relationship Goals'

Catherine Zeta-Jones loves being married to Michael Douglas, but she doesn’t want the pressure of their marriage to become a “relationship goals” hashtag. The 53-year-old actress is here to remind everyone that they have issues just like any other couple  — life is not always sunshine and roses.  “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect — ever, ever, ever, ever,” she explained in a new interview with InStyle. What works for their 22-year marriage, which includes daughter Carys, 19, and son Dylan, 22,...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
A.V. Club

Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast

[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel

When looking back on his career, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why starring in the Scooby-Doo films resulted in some frustrations. In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based off the famed animated series, Prinze Jr. starred as the Mystery Inc. gang member Fred Jones alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Prinze Jr. on Why 'Christmas With You' Was One of the Rare Times He's Gotten to Play LatinoFreddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for ActingAmazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Tech, Toys, Clothing, Gifts...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
169K+
Followers
41K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy