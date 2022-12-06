Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for murder of Grand Rapids infant
A 24-year-old has been sentenced for the February murder of a 1-year-old Grand Rapids boy.
Fox17
GRPD: 3 in custody, narcotics seized in drug trafficking investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a drug bust in Grand Rapids on Thursday. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says its officers, aided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), arrested three suspects while investigating drug sales in the city. We’re told the alleged drug...
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
15-year-old hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
A 15-year-old is in the hospital following a Friday afternoon shooting.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
WWMTCw
Judge to consider trial for suspects accused of shooting Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for the suspects who allegedly killed 2-year-old Kai Turner during a deadly drive-by shooting in Battle Creek Sept. 20. The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to bound the case to circuit court for trial. The judge's...
‘Extremely disturbing,’ judge says in sentencing man who fatally slammed baby on floor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who fatally slammed his girlfriend’s baby on the floor was described as a “monster” by a judge who sentenced him to more than 30 years in prison. Alex Radulovic, 24, was sentenced to 31 to 100 years in prison Thursday, Dec....
Victim identified in I-96 crash in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man has died after a crash Thursday, Dec. 8, on I-96, sheriff’s deputies said. Louis Rumsey, 50, of the Lake Odessa-area, has died, police said. A medical condition may have contributed to the crash, police said. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on...
Kalamazoo babysitter pleads guilty to killing infant in 2017
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was babysitting an infant pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. His guilty plea came a week before his second jury trial was scheduled to begin. He had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019, but he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.
WWMTCw
Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
Police track down $300K in stolen vehicles from Michigan properties
The vehicles were found on one property in Cass County and on two properties in St. Joseph County.
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
actionnews5.com
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
wkzo.com
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police recover $300,000 worth of stolen cars, trailers in theft ring
MARSHALL, Mich. — An investigation spanning several months led to the recovery of multiple stolen cars and trailers worth an estimated $300,000, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives recovered several altered trailers, five stolen trucks, and three stolen ATV's after searching a property in Cass County's Newburg Township, and...
wkzo.com
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
Three Rivers Chop Shop Responsible for About $300,000 Worth of Stolen Vehicles
Earlier this week authorities in Southwest Michigan discovered an alleged Chop Shop in St Joseph County. Upon the lawful search of the Chop, Shop police found upwards of $300,000 in stolen vehicles in Three Rivers, Michigan. Although no arrests were made at the scene, Michigan State Police are intending to...
‘It helps keeps me sane’ man says of volunteer-run shelter for Kalamazoo’s unhoused
KALAMAZOO, MI — “Last year at this time I was very suicidal,” said Erik Meersma. “This year not so much. This is saving my sanity.”. Meersma is speaking about a community warming shelter that is open twice weekly from noon-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in the gymnasium of the Salvation Army.
