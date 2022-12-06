ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
MISHAWAKA, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo babysitter pleads guilty to killing infant in 2017

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was babysitting an infant pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. His guilty plea came a week before his second jury trial was scheduled to begin. He had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019, but he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail

A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
actionnews5.com

K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

