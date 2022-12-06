Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Mark Wahlberg turned down Star Trek for a great reason
Mark Wahlberg has ventured into science fiction movies before with roles in Planet of the Apes and a Transformers movie — but in a 2013 interview with Total Film, he revealed that he ended up declining a role in one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of them all: Star Trek.
thedigitalfix.com
Steven Spielberg knows a movie’s good when he forgets he made it
There’s no doubting that Steven Spielberg movies are, more often than not, very, very good. The director has produced some of the best movies of all time and he has a special process for evaluating whether his work is any good or not. From his early work on the...
thedigitalfix.com
Charlize Theron used to think that Marvel was for f-ing nerds
Charlize Theron has become one of the biggest action movie stars in Hollywood, with Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, The Old Guard, and being a part of the Fast and Furious franchise. She also popped up in a surprise cameo in Doctor Strange 2 earlier this year, and will potentially be a part of the MCU going forwards. But she admits that she used to think that Marvel movies were for “fucking nerds.”
thedigitalfix.com
Christopher Plummer really didn’t like The Sound of Music, here’s why
The Sound of Music is widely regarded as one of the best movies ever made, however one star doesn’t love it. Christopher Plummer, who was one of the leads in the drama movie, has been emphatic in his dislike over the years, calling it “The Sound of Mucus” in his autobiography.
thedigitalfix.com
Toni Collette was disappointed about doing The Sixth Sense, here’s why
The Sixth Sense is one of the best thriller movies of ’90s. It’s the film that established M Night Shyamalan as a writer and director, and gave us one of Bruce Willis’s greatest performances. Toni Collette plays no small part in the horror movie either, though coming on board got a mixed reaction from her.
thedigitalfix.com
Helen Mirren was “intimidated” by Harrison Ford when they first met
Dame Helen Mirren is no stranger to television, having made a name for herself in detective crime series Prime Suspect in the 1990s. But Harrison Ford, on the other hand, appeared in a few television episodes in the 1970s but has done no TV whatsoever since becoming a Hollywood star. All that is set to change with Mirren and Ford teaming up for Yellowstone prequel 1923.
thedigitalfix.com
Ryan Reynolds explains how he injured Denzel Washington twice making Safe House
Ryan Reynolds would probably be the first to admit he’s a goofy guy, but it turns out he can be dangerous when he wants to be. Just ask his Safe House co-star Denzel Washington who Reynolds managed to injure not once but twice while making the thriller movie. Reynolds shared the story on Facebook to celebrate the success of Safe House on the streaming service Netflix.
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves petitioned to be this Lord of the Rings character
The Lord of the Rings movies are extremely well cast. Baically everyone nails their Lord of the Rings character, to the point it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the roles. In the late ’90s, Keanu Reeves had his eye on the Peter Jackson’s fantasy movies, and one fixture in particular.
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman 3 cancelled as DCEU takes shape under James Gunn
The DCEU is currently undergoing something of a rebirth. James Gunn and Peter Safran are teaming up with Warner Bros, and are set to act as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – leading the IP into a new era of content. But for all you fans expecting a new slate of DC movies from The Suicide Squad director already, we have some bad news. Before Gunn and Safran announced their future plans for the DCEU, they reportedly axed an upcoming superhero movie.
thedigitalfix.com
Shrek 5 is “probably” going to happen, says Antonio Banderas
Shrek seems to be a character who is more popular then ever, with Shrek memes being passed around among the kids like hot cakes. After four movies in the main series, and a Puss in Boots spin-off all the way back in 2011, the handsome swashbuckling cat is back on December 21, 2022 – and the movie has been getting a surprisingly positive reaction from critics.
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Lawrence explains how Hunger Games changed action movies
Variety’s annual Actors on Actors series is here, which sees Oscar hopefuls in conversation with one another. Jennifer Lawrence, who is promoting the Apple film Causeway, and Viola Davis, who is promoting the historical action movie The Woman King were paired with one another. This led Viola Davis to ask Lawrence about The Hunger Games.
thedigitalfix.com
Where can I watch Meghan and Harry?
The Crown season 5 might be over, but with Meghan and Harry now out the royal drama has only just begun. The new docuseries tells the story of former drama series actor Meghan Markle and her marriage to Prince Harry, in their own words. The couple explain how they met,...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Santa Claus movies of all time
What are the best Santa Claus movies of all time? We love a good Christmas movie here at The Digital Fix, so much so that we aren’t content with a simple list of the best festive movies – we want to look at the best films featuring the big man in red, too.
Convicted Fyre Festival cofounder Billy McFarland says the Netflix and Hulu shows about his disastrous party were screened in his prison — but he was 'too scared' to watch
In an interview with British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, McFarland said he hadn't watched the documentaries even after leaving prison.
thedigitalfix.com
Yes, David Bowie’s bulge in Labyrinth was intentional
When you think of the best family movies, you probably don’t think of David Bowie’s bulge. Yet anyone who’s had the pleasure of watching the Jim Henson fantasy movie Labyrinth will definitely have thought, at least once, The Thin White Duke’s package. We don’t blame you....
21 Former People Pleasers Are Sharing The Dumbest Thing They've Done For Someone, And Shocked Is An Understatement
"The night after giving birth I gave my ex-husband the hospital bed."
thedigitalfix.com
Transformers: Terrorcons explained
What are the Terrorcons in Transformers? The long history of Transformers – through the animated series, the animated movie, and recent live-action Transformer movies – means that sometimes it’s hard to keep on top of the various Transformer factions. Of course, at the very top are the Autobots and the Decepticons.
thedigitalfix.com
Dolph Lundgren put Sylvester Stallone in the ICU while making Rocky 4
Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to taking a few on-screen punches. However, it turns out that one flick almost put him out of commission for good. In a retrospective for the classic action movie Rocky 4, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter how his co-star, Dolph Lundgren hit him so hard that he ended up in intensive care.
thedigitalfix.com
Will Smith is offering an Apple TV Plus free trial for his new movie
To promote Emancipation, the movie based on a true story about a man’s journey from Louisiana to the North in order to escape the slave trade, Will Smith, who stars in the drama movie, has offered a two-month free trial on Apple TV Plus for those interested in watching.
thedigitalfix.com
James McAvoy wanted his Professor X to look like he did drugs
The X-Men movies are a collection of some brilliant films and some pretty dire films, with messy timelines, questionable character arcs, but also some really fun characters and moments. James McAvoy, who played a younger version of Professor Charles Xavier in the latter stages of the superhero movies had one very unorthodox idea for his X-Men character that we kinda like, though.
Comments / 0