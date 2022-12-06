Five Best Shoes Worn in the NBA Last Night
Adidas, Nike, and Curry Brand had some of the best shoes in the NBA on Monday night.
There is never a shortage of highlights in the NBA . While players make history on the court, sneaker companies ensure their products are included in basketball lore. Below is our list of the five best shoes worn in the NBA on Monday night.
Adidas Trae Young 2
Player: Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young
Shoe: Adidas Trae Young 2
How to Buy: This colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 2 has not been released yet. However, fans can choose between several colorways of the shoe on the Adidas website for $140.
Jordan Luka 1
Player: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic
Shoe: Jordan Luka 1
How to Buy: This colorway of the Jordan Luka 1 has not been released yet. However, fans can choose between multiple colorways of the shoe on the Nike website for $110.
Nike KD 15
Player: Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans
Shoe: Nike KD 15 'Napheesa Collier'
How to Buy: The Nike KD 15 'Napheesa Collier' has sold out in almost every size. However, fans chose between several other colorways of the shoe on the Nike website .
Curry Flow 10
Player: Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee
Shoe: Curry Flow 10
How to Buy: This colorway of the Curry Flow 10 has not been released yet. However, fans can choose between other colorways of the shoe on the Curry Brand website .
Nike Kobe 4 Protro
Player: Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker
Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 Protro
How to Buy: The future of Kobe Bryant's Nike sneaker line remains uncertain . The 'Gradient' colorway of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro was never released to the public.
