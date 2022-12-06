Read full article on original website
14news.com
Whitesville soldier laid to rest Friday
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Private First Class Robert Wright was finally laid to rest Friday, giving closure to a Kentucky family. A Whitesville native, Wright was only 18 when he was reported missing after fighting in the Korean War. Wright’s remains arrived back in Daviess County Tuesday. Kentucky...
14news.com
Services planned for 45th-anniversary commemoration of ‘77 plane crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has announced plans to commemorate the 45th anniversary of a deadly plane crash that killed 29 people, including members of the UE basketball team. On December 13, 1977, a plane crashed at 7:22 p.m., just 90 seconds after takeoff. The event tragically...
14news.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA launch crowdfunding campaign for USI bike park and trails
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority launched a crowdfunding campaign to help develop trails and bike parks for Evansville residents and USI students. The announcement comes as University of Southern Indiana officials approved the project with Trail Heads...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
14news.com
United Way of Southwestern Indiana announces grant recipients
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced its latest Pathway Grant recipients on Friday. Officials say it’s an investment of nearly $470,000 into programs that will improve school engagement for students. Recipients include the EVSC Foundation, where a program will help students who use English as...
14news.com
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A community in Daviess County is saying goodbye to Private First Class Robert Wright. He returned back to his hometown decades after he went missing during the Korea war. The city of Jasper is mourning the loss of a teacher and teenager. Indiana State Police say the two...
14news.com
Community gathers to honor lives lost during remembrance tree service in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A remembrance tree lighting and decoration service were held at Boone Funeral Home on Thursday. The service was to honor those that lost their lives throughout the year. This is the fifth year the funeral home has held this event. The idea came after the owner’s...
14news.com
Bremen church community making progress on missionary hall
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - As night turned to day on Dec. 11, 2021, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church parishioner Harold Morris could only bear witness to the devastation. “It was frightening if you were here after it happened, because everything was flattened out,” Morris said. Both Morris and Wayne Drake...
vincennespbs.org
Washington adds Housing
Forty five more homes being built in Daviess County. The Daviess County Economic Development Corporation says that a $12 million housing project has 1 homes built already and sales are underway in Washington. Buffalo Trace is a 25 single family home development through RJ Community Builders LLC, which is owned...
14news.com
Burdette Park begins improving with county support
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several projects are underway to improve Burdette Park, says director Zach Wathen. Wathen said they are looking to beautify the park, but they are primarily concerned with safety and making the park Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. “I just started making a list of things that...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
14news.com
Evansville holding another ‘access to service fair’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. [City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents]...
vincennespbs.org
Compton Hub to provide several services
A social services hub in Vincennes officially has a name. The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub will be located in the Bloebaum-Fuller building across the street from the Knox County Public Library. Mckenzie Young, a Community Based Prevention Specialist and Project Manager for Children and Family Services, spoke with First City...
14news.com
Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
14news.com
City of Evansville set to receive over $900K for road projects
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced the City of Evansville will receive $987,405 in state matching funds for road projects on Wednesday. Evansville was among 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties receiving a combined $119 million+ in funds through the Community Crossings Initiative, a component of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).
14news.com
Thunderbolts bring back Teddy Bear Toss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts’ Teddy Bear Toss returns to the ice on Saturday. The event encourages fans to bring new or gently-used stuffed animals to the Ford Center. After the Thunderbolts score their first goal, fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice. Evansville Thunderbolts emcee Dan...
14news.com
Skate park to break ground in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is about to get underway on a new skatepark in Evansville. The groundbreaking for the Sunset Skate Park in downtown Evansville is set for Monday at 10 a.m. The park will be on the riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone, next to Mikey’s Kingdom.
Possible landfill expansion brings residential concerns
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County residents near the Laubscher Meadows Landfill are concerned about a possible expansion. Some residents, including James Woodard, received a letter from Republic Services detailing their plan and reasoning to bring in poultry waste to the landfill from neighboring counties across southern Indiana. “We don’t really think Vanderburgh County […]
14news.com
Evansville TSA use sensory kits for children who have autism
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Kelsey Schapker of Autism Evansville said that the TSA at Evansville Regional Airport used a CAMSE kit to help a child that was overstimulated. CAMSE Kit stands for Cam’s sensory equipment kit, and it’s named after Schapker’s son Camden who has autism....
