Deadly rollover crash in Clay left two dead
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 8, around 11:35 p.m., a deadly one-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in Clay. The State Police in North Syracuse are investigating the cause of this crash. A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Melissa...
NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
3 teens lured Syracuse man into fatal drug robbery, told others what they’d done, police say
Syracuse, NY -- Three 17-year-olds charged in the October murder of Isaiah Hudson tried to rob him at gunpoint before shooting him in the head, Syracuse police wrote in court papers released Friday. Carlito Walls and Geremiah Burrell were charged in November, while the third suspect, Termaine Davis, was arrested...
Lee Center resident accused of felony DWI in Oneida County, Troopers say
LEE- A resident from Oneida County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Perry D. Light, 27, of Lee Center, NY was arrested late afternoon Thursday by the New York State Police (Lee). Light is officially charged with one felony count of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years), along with one count each of using a vehicle (w/o interlock device) and suspended registration.
Mom charged with killing Jordan Brooks accused of stealing his disability checks after his death
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Oswego County mom accused of causing her son’s death has been charged Friday with collecting his Social Security disability benefits for months after he died. Lisa M. Waldron, 43, of Palmero, was indicted Friday with 14 counts of Social Security fraud and 11 counts...
Woman arrested for stealing from Cortlandville Walmart
On December 1st, New York State Police arrested Cortnee Sims, 30 of Cuyler, and charged her with Petit Larceny after she allegedly stole from the Walmart in Cortlandville.
Former Utica lawyer found guilty of gun possession following shooting death of girlfriend
This story has been updated to correct the nature of the grand jury’s findings. We regret the error. UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, December 2nd, an Oneida County Jury found 51-year-old Steven P. Mancuso guilty of criminal weapon possession following the shooting death of his girlfriend that occurred in October 2021. Mancuso was not […]
New Hartford police investigating after woman found seriously injured in the middle of the road
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – New Hartford police say a 30-year-old woman is still in serious condition after she was found lying in the middle of the road badly injured last week. According to police, a passerby on Elm Street in Chadwicks called 911 after seeing the woman in the road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Two Utica men plead guilty in drug trafficking after fentanyl found in speaker inside car
Utica, N.Y. - Two Utica men pleaded guilty Wednesday after a traffic stop led authorities to find fentanyl in a speaker in the trunk of a car following a drug investigation last year. The men attempted to transport the fentanyl from the New York City area with the intent to...
Oswego Police Department Arrest Summary Report ARRESTS 12-1-2022
12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL220.03 AM7 (3861) /CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.37 AMO (8245) / UNLAWFUL POSS AMMO FEED DEVICE. 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.03.03 CF2 (7590) / CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM. On 12/01/2022 at approximately 12:21 PM, Jace E. Eastman was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance...
New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
Pulaski man charged with attempting to rape 3-year-old
Pulaski, N.Y. – A 30-year-old man has been arrested Wednesday for attempting to rape a 3-year-old, deputies said. James Gleason, of Pulaski, was arrested for first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
Officer attacked and choked by inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, sent to hospital
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While […]
Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
Son charged with killing mother at Van Buren home, troopers say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with killing his mother who was found dead at a Van Buren condo, troopers said. Daniel D. Chilson, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence after Leora A. Chilson, 74, was found dead inside her bedroom, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County
Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
