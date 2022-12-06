ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, NY

localsyr.com

Deadly rollover crash in Clay left two dead

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 8, around 11:35 p.m., a deadly one-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in Clay. The State Police in North Syracuse are investigating the cause of this crash. A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Melissa...
CLAY, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
WEBSTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested for petit larceny

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lee Center resident accused of felony DWI in Oneida County, Troopers say

LEE- A resident from Oneida County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Perry D. Light, 27, of Lee Center, NY was arrested late afternoon Thursday by the New York State Police (Lee). Light is officially charged with one felony count of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years), along with one count each of using a vehicle (w/o interlock device) and suspended registration.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Pulaski man charged with attempting to rape 3-year-old

Pulaski, N.Y. – A 30-year-old man has been arrested Wednesday for attempting to rape a 3-year-old, deputies said. James Gleason, of Pulaski, was arrested for first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
PULASKI, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition

ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
ROME, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash

New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Son charged with killing mother at Van Buren home, troopers say

Van Buren, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with killing his mother who was found dead at a Van Buren condo, troopers said. Daniel D. Chilson, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence after Leora A. Chilson, 74, was found dead inside her bedroom, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
VAN BUREN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County

Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

