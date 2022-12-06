ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Club Q mass shooting suspect charged with hate crimes

The suspect accused of entering a Colorado Springs gay nightclub and killing five people and wounding 17 others was formally charged with hate crimes as well as murder on Tuesday.

Investigators say Anderson Lee Aldrich entered Club Q, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in this mostly conservative city, just before midnight on Nov. 19 and began shooting during a drag queen's birthday celebration. The killing stopped after patrons wrestled the suspect to the ground, beating Aldrich into submission, they said.

Aldrich, 22, had been held on hate crime charges but prosecutors had said previously they weren't sure if those counts would stick because they needed to assess if there was adequate evidence to show it was a bias motivated crime.

District Attorney Michael Allen had noted that murder charges would carry the harshest penalty - likely life in prison - but also said it was important to show the community that bias motivated crimes are not tolerated if there was evidence to support the charge.

Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns according to defense court filings, was arrested at the club by police. They have not entered a plea or spoken about the events.

According to witnesses, Aldrich fired first at people gathered at the club's bar before spraying bullets across the dance floor during the attack, which came on the eve of an annual day of remembrance for transgender people lost to violence.

CBS Denver

Document release shows seriousness of prior case against accused Club Q shooter

Thursday's release of 133 pages of material on a previous case against accused Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich, had 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen trying to explain why the case was dropped earlier this year. "The court then dismissed properly that case because the witnesses were not cooperating with the prosecution," said Allen. "Without those witnesses getting on the stand there's no way to get a conviction on those charges."Allen spent a good deal of an afternoon news conference claiming reporting on the lack of pursuit of an extreme risk protection order was harmful to the prosecution and thus to...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Club Q shooting suspect's family changed stories about June 2021 events

A judge in El Paso County ordered case files unsealed in the 2021 arrest of Anderson Aldrich, the defendant in the Club Q shooting that killed five and injured dozens of others in November this year.Documents released indicate Aldrich's grandmother contacted authorities in June last year and said her grandchild was building a bomb in the basement, was going to be the next mass killer, and was going to die and take them, too. It was June of last year when Aldrich walked into the home where their mother had been staying.Police had been called by the suspect's family members...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Bomb threat case against Club Q shooting suspect dropped for lack of cooperation

Authorities dropped a 2021 bomb threat case against the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting after family members refused to cooperate, the district attorney said Thursday.El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen also said that Anderson Lee Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons.Allen spoke hours after a judge unsealed the case, which indicated that Aldrich threatened to kill relatives and to become the "next mass killer" more than a year before the nightclub attack that killed five people.Aldrich's statements in the case, which was dropped over...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Accused Colorado shooter charged with 305 counts, including hate crimes

The suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, was charged by prosecutors Tuesday with 305 criminal counts including hate crimes and murder. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, sat upright in a chair during the hearing and appeared alert.In an earlier court appearance just a few days after the shooting, the defendant's head and face were covered with bruises and the defendant, who according to court papers filed by their attorney is nonbinary and uses the pronouns they/them, had to be prompted by...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack

Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Suspected Club Q shooter faces 305 counts including murder, hate crimes

Anderson Aldrich appeared in court on Tuesday morning wearing a yellow jumpsuit and flanked by attorneys. During the suspect's first appearance in court last month, there were visible injuries to the face and head. Walking, handcuffed and shackled, the suspect had been beaten by two club patrons at Club Q in Colorado Springs after the shooting began just before midnight on Nov. 19. Those considered heroes attacked and disarmed the suspect before more people were hurt.Aldrich, 22, sat upright in a chair during the hearing and appeared alert during Tuesday's hearing.The charges the suspect is facing are five counts of murder...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Bond set at $100,000 for police officer indicted by Jeffco grand jury

Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for Nathan Geerdes, a former Edgewater police sergeant, who was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague in 2019 following a holiday party.The grand jury for Jefferson and Gilpin counties indicted Geerdes on five charges - four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of retaliation against a witness. He turned himself in Tuesday night.According to the Jefferson County District attorney, in December 2019 Geerdes was a sergeant with the Edgewater police department. While off-duty, and after leaving a holiday party, he is accused of sexually assaulting a female officer in two separate incidents. The indictment accuses Geerdes of later calling an Edgewater patrol officer into his office and threatening to ruin the officer's career and go after the officer's family for "ratting him out."During the investigation, Geerdes left the Edgewater police department and began working for the Black Hawk police department. Black Hawk's police chief fired Geerdes Tuesday after learning of the indictment.CBS News Colorado has not been able to reach Geerdes for comment.
BLACK HAWK, CO
CBS Denver

Club Q survivor released from the hospital 18 days after shooting

A man who was injured in the Club Q shooting was released from the hospital on Thursday. Five people were shot and killed and more than a dozen others were injured in the Nov. 19 attack. Ed Sanders received a special sendoff from the staff at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. They said Sanders has remained positive during his recovery and was a shining light for the community during a dark time. He said he's looking forward to being home and spending time with his cat. 
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
