Tory Lanez Off House Arrest, Prepares For Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Tory Lanez had a bit of good news on Monday (Dec. 5), as Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford ordered his current house arrest to be terminated. With many objections from prosecutors, Judge Herriford’s decision comes as Lanez’s 2020 alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion case begins.

Rolling Stone reports that during the first hearing, Judge Herriford called his first round of potential jurors and declared: “I will terminate the house arrest at this point. The main reason is that during trial , it’s difficult to have a client who’s not accessible.”

He added, “I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect.” The outlet also reports that the judge is still honoring Lanez’s $350,000 bond.

However, the decision to cut the Chixtape artist’s ankle bracelet early did not sit well with prosecutors. Reportedly, Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta argued Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson, was guilty of witness intimidation earlier in the case. Ta argued that witnesses being in close proximity of the 30-year-old may ignite their fears during jurisdiction.

She stated that there were more than a few witnesses that could be affected by him no longer having a monitor on his body. “We have a couple witnesses, not just one.”

Ultimately, the judge stood on his decision, insinuating that an ankle monitor wouldn’t keep Lanez from going where he pleases if he chose to. The “Say It” singer had been sentenced to house arrest in October following an alleged assault on August Alsina in September while visiting Chicago.

Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion née Megan Pete, claimed that she was offered money in exchange for her silence about the alleged shooting incident. According to Megan, after she was injured, Lanez was apologetic and frantic because “he was on probation.”

“He’s apologizing,” Megan told Gayle King. “He’s saying, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give you a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, ‘Why are you offering me money right now. Help me. And if you’re sorry, just help me.'”

Megan Thee Stallion attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

However, Lanez’s defense George G. Mgdesyan told the court on Monday that his client never attempted to bribe or intimidate anyone because he was “never on probation.”

“She says that my client told her to lie and offered her money because he’s on probation and didn’t want to get arrested. My client has never been on probation,” Mgdesyan argued as he vouched for Lanez’s release from house arrest.

He added, “If he’s required to have a monitor on his ankle in front of jurors, I think it’s just punitive. It doesn’t serve any purpose. If he’s going to dissuade a witness, all probation is going to know is where he is. It doesn’t mean he can’t meet with that person.”

As reported, Mgdesyan also brought up Kylie Jenner and her mother’s boyfriend Corey Gamble as key witnesses in the case. In Lanez defense, Jenner and Gamble could possibly vouch for what happened, as a pool party that led to the alleged shooting took place at Jenner’s house, with Gamble present, beforehand.

Mgdesyan told RS following Monday’s court session, “The argument, everything started there.”

Corey Gamble (L) attended a party hosted by Kylie Jenner (R) that took place shortly before the alleged shooting between Tory and Meg. Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images.

Mgdesyan didn’t confirm that Jenner and Gamble would be called to testify, but he deemed Jenner’s testimony as a pivotal piece in clarifying “how this incident began.”

Another witness that has already been subpoenaed is Thee Stallion’s former best friend Kelsey Harris . She was in the SUV with both Lanez and Megan when the altercation took place. The Traumazine rapper alleged that Lanez also offered Harris investment money for her business in exchange for her silence.

During Megan’s interview with Gayle King last year, she detailed the incident.

“So I get out of the car, and it’s like everything happens so fast,” she started, “And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bi**h.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared.”

Lanez has maintained his innocence as his legal team has stated, “We’re confident the truth will come out. It’s been two years, and we’re confident.”

Reportedly, the trial will last for 10 days beginning Dec. 12.



