ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local HS Football Semifinals Preview

Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

TCU’s Duggan Among Heisman Finalists

The finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy have been announced, and TCU’s Max Duggan is one of the candidates. Duggan is joined by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, and USC’s Caleb Williams. All four candidates are quarterbacks this year. Stroud was a finalist in 2021. Williams is currently the projected front-runner. The final decision will be announced on December 10.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas A&M Lands Five-Star Running Back

About five hours after decommitting from the University of Louisville football program, 2023 five-star running back Rueben Owens announced his commitment to Texas A&M. Owens made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday night, tweeting a graphic of himself in an Aggie uniform. “This has been a journey, but it’s MY...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former Local Stars Entering NFL Draft

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (Denton Ryan) and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rockwall) have both announced their intentions to skip their teams’ respective bowl games and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Sanders just finished his junior season and became a pivotal player on the Razorbacks’ defense — leading...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys CB Emerging as a Threat

DaRon Bland is the latest 2022 Cowboys draft pick to emerge as a legitimate contributor this season. The cornerback got his first start back in Week 4 and recorded his first career interception against the division-rival Washington Commanders that sealed the win for the Cowboys. Against Indianapolis in Week 12, Bland recorded another two interceptions that ignited a furious 33-point fourth quarter, turning a close game into a blowout in a matter of minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy