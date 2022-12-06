DaRon Bland is the latest 2022 Cowboys draft pick to emerge as a legitimate contributor this season. The cornerback got his first start back in Week 4 and recorded his first career interception against the division-rival Washington Commanders that sealed the win for the Cowboys. Against Indianapolis in Week 12, Bland recorded another two interceptions that ignited a furious 33-point fourth quarter, turning a close game into a blowout in a matter of minutes.

1 DAY AGO