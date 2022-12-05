ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KTEN.com

Tech firm mulls big Sherman expansion

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers have already picked Sherman to expand their semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Four years ago, the high tech firm formerly known as Finisar resurrected an idle 700,000 square foot building on U.S. 75 to make key laser components for Apple iPhones. Coherent says...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June. He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”. However, in October, after being close...
DENISON, TX
dallasexpress.com

JCPenney Plans New Local HQ

Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Flu Cases Surging in North Texas

Flu cases are rampant in North Texas, and doctors are unsure why. Cook Children’s Medical Center reported that 800 patients tested positive for the flu last week. The facility’s beds are full, and the wait times are especially long due to this outbreak. This past week alone, Dallas...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Preston Shores residents question 41 percent water rate hike

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Preston Shores utility customers aired their concerns to the Red River Authority Wednesday afternoon after learning about a proposed 41 percent hike in water rates. "Well that's just the way it is," said one resident and customer. "Ya'll go up, ya'll go up, y'all go...
POTTSBORO, TX
dallasexpress.com

New PGA Resort Coming Soon

The new Omni PGA Frisco Resort will house more than two new championship golf courses. The resort, the largest currently under construction in the country, seeks to create an entertainment district around the sport of golf. The $520 million development is a four-part project led by a public-private partnership between...
FRISCO, TX
KTEN.com

Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
GAINESVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Reports on Election Irregularities

Officials from the Dallas County Elections Department (DCED) delivered a presentation to the Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, December 6, explaining alleged voter fraud witnessed in the November 8 midterm election. Workers at voting precincts noticed that tabulated numbers exceeded initial counts and suspected possible error or fraud. Multiple...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

FM 1171 interchange at I-35 project in Lewisville to receive aesthetic enhancements

Lewisville City Council approved a local project advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation on Dec. 5. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The FM 1171 interchange at I-35 project will receive aesthetic enhancements after Lewisville City Council approved a local project advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

First Dallas Infant Dies from 2022 Flu

Dallas County Health and Human Services has documented its first pediatric flu death, an infant. It is the first child flu death in Dallas County since 2019. Flu cases are the highest they’ve been in a decade, warned federal health officials. Christian Grisales, with Dallas County Health and Human...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Officer Takes Own Life

The Garland Police Department (GPD) is in mourning as one of its own has died, according to a message tweeted on the department’s Twitter page. On Saturday, December 3, it was confirmed by Garland Police that Lieutenant Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran of the GPD, took his own life.
GARLAND, TX
bikedenton.org

Denton City Council Approves New Speed Limits

The Denton City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve proposed speed limits on certain city roads. The proposal followed a months-long citywide speed study measured observed driving speeds and collected crash and injury data on non-residential roads in Denton. The speed study was part of the City’s efforts to...
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

Ravia coach under investigation resigns

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County, has resigned from the school, according to the superintendent. Ravia Superintendent Barbara McDonald said the coach turned in his resignation on Friday after being questioned about a possible inappropriate relationship with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy