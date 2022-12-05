Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Tech firm mulls big Sherman expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers have already picked Sherman to expand their semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Four years ago, the high tech firm formerly known as Finisar resurrected an idle 700,000 square foot building on U.S. 75 to make key laser components for Apple iPhones. Coherent says...
KXII.com
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June. He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”. However, in October, after being close...
dallasexpress.com
JCPenney Plans New Local HQ
Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
dallasexpress.com
Flu Cases Surging in North Texas
Flu cases are rampant in North Texas, and doctors are unsure why. Cook Children’s Medical Center reported that 800 patients tested positive for the flu last week. The facility’s beds are full, and the wait times are especially long due to this outbreak. This past week alone, Dallas...
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
KTEN.com
Preston Shores residents question 41 percent water rate hike
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Preston Shores utility customers aired their concerns to the Red River Authority Wednesday afternoon after learning about a proposed 41 percent hike in water rates. "Well that's just the way it is," said one resident and customer. "Ya'll go up, ya'll go up, y'all go...
dallasexpress.com
New PGA Resort Coming Soon
The new Omni PGA Frisco Resort will house more than two new championship golf courses. The resort, the largest currently under construction in the country, seeks to create an entertainment district around the sport of golf. The $520 million development is a four-part project led by a public-private partnership between...
KTEN.com
Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Reports on Election Irregularities
Officials from the Dallas County Elections Department (DCED) delivered a presentation to the Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, December 6, explaining alleged voter fraud witnessed in the November 8 midterm election. Workers at voting precincts noticed that tabulated numbers exceeded initial counts and suspected possible error or fraud. Multiple...
2 Dallas-area restaurants ranked among top 100 most beloved restaurants in America: report
When it comes to Dallas there are a few things that remain above the rest and that's sports, nightlife, things to do, and even above all of that is the food scene.
foodsafetynews.com
Public health alert issued over ground beef sold in Texas after testing finds E. coli
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Texas, after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. The problem was discovered during...
FM 1171 interchange at I-35 project in Lewisville to receive aesthetic enhancements
Lewisville City Council approved a local project advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation on Dec. 5. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The FM 1171 interchange at I-35 project will receive aesthetic enhancements after Lewisville City Council approved a local project advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation.
dallasexpress.com
First Dallas Infant Dies from 2022 Flu
Dallas County Health and Human Services has documented its first pediatric flu death, an infant. It is the first child flu death in Dallas County since 2019. Flu cases are the highest they’ve been in a decade, warned federal health officials. Christian Grisales, with Dallas County Health and Human...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Man killed several others injured in multi vehicle accident near Tioga, Texas
A Pilot Point , Tx., Texas man was killed and several others were injured in a multi vehicle accident on US-377, 2 miles south of Tioga, Tx., Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety said the wreck occurred around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Erik...
dallasexpress.com
Local Officer Takes Own Life
The Garland Police Department (GPD) is in mourning as one of its own has died, according to a message tweeted on the department’s Twitter page. On Saturday, December 3, it was confirmed by Garland Police that Lieutenant Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran of the GPD, took his own life.
Megachurch Gets Backlash For Selling $60 Tickets For Annual Christmas Program
Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano has faced scrutiny after a video showed a behind-the-scenes clip of its extravagant Christmas program. The church is charging up to $60 for tickets to the show. A viral TikTok posted on November 27, showed multiple performers drumming while suspected from the ceiling while the...
bikedenton.org
Denton City Council Approves New Speed Limits
The Denton City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve proposed speed limits on certain city roads. The proposal followed a months-long citywide speed study measured observed driving speeds and collected crash and injury data on non-residential roads in Denton. The speed study was part of the City’s efforts to...
KXII.com
Grayson County Salvation Army in critical need of angel tree adopters before Christmas
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Christmas morning is just a little over two weeks away, and the Salvation Army said it needs help preparing for Santa to come with so many little angels still hanging on its Christmas tree. This year, Grayson County’s Salvation Army said its angel tree is more...
KXII.com
Ravia coach under investigation resigns
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County, has resigned from the school, according to the superintendent. Ravia Superintendent Barbara McDonald said the coach turned in his resignation on Friday after being questioned about a possible inappropriate relationship with...
Comments / 1