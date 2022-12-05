ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local HS Football Semifinals Preview

Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

SMU in New Mexico Bowl

The Southern Methodist University Mustangs will conclude a rollercoaster of a season on December 17 with an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl. SMU will face Brigham Young University, playing for the last time as an independent school. BYU will join the Big 12 next season in preparation for the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC in 2025.
PROVO, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC

AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
BOULDER, CO
dallasexpress.com

TCU Faces Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Every cloud hanging over Texas Christian University this season had a touch of purple in the lining. The Big 12 Championship Title loss to Kansas State on Saturday certainly darkened the North Texas skies after a season of sunshine, but a break in the gloom came with the announcement that TCU would face No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl for a shot at the National Title Game.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Poker Clubs Reopen Pending Appeal

Dallas-based poker clubs can resume regular operations after a district judge’s ruling that blocks local authorities from shuttering the businesses while their final appeal is pending. Texas Card House (TCH), Shuffle 214, and Poker House Dallas are three local poker clubs caught in the midst of a legal battle...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Grand Theft Auto | Dallas Edition

Looking over preliminary crime statistics for November, it appears three high-crime districts and their respective city council members are vying to see what part of Dallas will be the most dangerous in which to own a car. Districts 2, 6, and 14 each logged more than 100 Motor Vehicle Theft...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
COLLEYVILLE, TX

