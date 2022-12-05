Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Is this Dallas hotel haunted? Some guests say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Local HS Football Semifinals Preview
Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
ESPN ranks suspended Duncanville program its No. 1 high school basketball team for 2022-23 season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — On Monday, ESPN ranked the Duncanville High School boys' basketball team as its current No. 1 high school basketball team in the nation. Of the 25 high schools included in the article, Duncanville is the only one from Texas. California had the most schools with six.
dallasexpress.com
SMU in New Mexico Bowl
The Southern Methodist University Mustangs will conclude a rollercoaster of a season on December 17 with an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl. SMU will face Brigham Young University, playing for the last time as an independent school. BYU will join the Big 12 next season in preparation for the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC in 2025.
saturdaydownsouth.com
AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC
AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
dallasexpress.com
TCU Faces Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Every cloud hanging over Texas Christian University this season had a touch of purple in the lining. The Big 12 Championship Title loss to Kansas State on Saturday certainly darkened the North Texas skies after a season of sunshine, but a break in the gloom came with the announcement that TCU would face No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl for a shot at the National Title Game.
Buc-ee’s ‘Coming Soon’ Sign Shows Up Near Prominent Neighborhood
America loves the huge gas station Buc-ee's and many would love to have one in their "backyard". Well, a prominent neighborhood near Dallas got quite a surprise when a Buc-ee's "Coming Soon" sign showed near a lot that is being developed. The fake sign reportedly appeared near Highland Park, which...
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
dallasexpress.com
Local Poker Clubs Reopen Pending Appeal
Dallas-based poker clubs can resume regular operations after a district judge’s ruling that blocks local authorities from shuttering the businesses while their final appeal is pending. Texas Card House (TCH), Shuffle 214, and Poker House Dallas are three local poker clubs caught in the midst of a legal battle...
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
Vidorra Coming Soon to Grand Prairie
Authentic Mexican dishes and unique cocktails are expected in spring of 2023.
Family-Owned, Haystack Burgers opens Preston Hollow Monday, Dec 12th
Haystack Burgers & Barley, the neighborhood burger spot known for their fresh, house made burgers and warm hospitality, is set to open their fifth DFW location on Monday, December 12 in Preston Hollow at 11700 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75230. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.
dallasexpress.com
Grand Theft Auto | Dallas Edition
Looking over preliminary crime statistics for November, it appears three high-crime districts and their respective city council members are vying to see what part of Dallas will be the most dangerous in which to own a car. Districts 2, 6, and 14 each logged more than 100 Motor Vehicle Theft...
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys sure won Sunday night starting the month of December on the highest of notes as the NFL regular season is slowly winding down, and while all the focus is on America’s Team, two winning lottery tickets were sold in the Lone Star State.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
keranews.org
Grant offers $1.5 million to students in Dallas early college high school programs
Nineteen-year-old Virgie Toliver’s a junior at the University of North Texas at Dallas, thanks to a couple years of college credits earned while attending Lincoln High School. Lincoln’s one of many local schools where bright kids can take free college courses — or gain certifications — by the time they finish high school.
fox4news.com
Construction begins on new state hospital in Dallas
The state of Texas is set to break ground Monday on its newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas. Adults and children will be able to find help there.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Fort Worth’s own TCU Horned Frogs may have lost the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, but going to the College Football Playoff is still happening, and that isn’t the only thing worth celebrating in Cow Town. The Texas Lottery reports a $1...
