The battle for the Governor’s Cup kicks off on Sunday when the Houston Texans travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys. Dallas enters the game with a 9-3 record and coming off a massive win over Indianapolis last week, while the Texans’ 2022 fate is swirling in the opposite direction as the team currently sits at 1-10-1. Regardless of record, the game is almost certainly a must-win for the Cowboys, who are trying to keep pace in the NFC East and will need every win possible as the season closes out.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO