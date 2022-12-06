Read full article on original website
Ascension Borgess nurses reach tentative deal with hospital to avoid possible strike
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The threat of a strike has been averted as nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo have reached a tentative agreement with their hospital’s administration. If ratified, the new three-year contract would cover over 300 nurses at the hospital. The agreement was reached...
City of Portage receives $500,000 grant for Lexington Green Park improvements
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the City of Portage would be receiving a $500,000 grant to support improvements to Lexington Green Park. The project was among 13 community parks, trails, and sports...
KPS Superintendent refutes allegation that black educators aren’t being promoted into upper management
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegations that Kalamazoo Public Schools officials aren’t doing enough to promote black educators into upper management drew a sharp response from the Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri at the district’s Board of Education meeting this week. NAACP Branch President Wendy Fields complained to...
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
A 15-year-old shot in the leg Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 15-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo of Department Safety says at approximately 3:00 p.m. officers responded to reports of a subject who had been shot in the 800 block of West North Street.
Downtown Kalamazoo businesses launch inaugural “Moonlight Madness” late night shopping event
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Those wanting to do some late night holiday shopping will soon be able to enjoy extended store hours until 11 p.m., extended restaurant hours and specials, during Kalamazoo’s very first Moonlight Madness event on Friday, December 9. During the event, shoppers will be...
Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
