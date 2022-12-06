ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

City of Portage receives $500,000 grant for Lexington Green Park improvements

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the City of Portage would be receiving a $500,000 grant to support improvements to Lexington Green Park. The project was among 13 community parks, trails, and sports...
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
A 15-year-old shot in the leg Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 15-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo of Department Safety says at approximately 3:00 p.m. officers responded to reports of a subject who had been shot in the 800 block of West North Street.
Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
