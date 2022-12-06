Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Champaign County man cited for OVI after single-vehicle crash
A Champaign County man was cited after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night around 11 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an injury crash on State Route 287, near County Road 28, in West Liberty. Deputies report Adam Rutan, 27, of North Lewisburg, was...
3 people hospitalized following accident involving wrong-way driver in Xenia
XENIA — Three people are in the hospital following an accident in Xenia involving a wrong-way driver Sunday afternoon, according to Xenia Police. >>1 dead, 3 seriously injured after head-on crash on US-36 in Piqua. Police officers and medics were dispatched to the intersection of W. Main Street and...
1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Piqua
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua. Authorities say the crash […]
WLWT 5
Ohio Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on US-36
Officials are investigating a fatal crash on US-36 in Piqua, Ohio. Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 09:51 p.m. Saturday. The crash took place on US-36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway. According to officials,...
I-75 NB lanes reopened after Saturday afternoon crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in the holiday afternoon traffic experienced short delays after a crash on I-75 northbound in Vandalia. According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), authorities received a call to respond to the scene of a 2 vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon. The crash, just south of the […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.
peakofohio.com
Traffic light knocked down after car-semi accident in Bellefontaine
A semi-car accident shut down parts of Sandusky Avenue and Hayes Street in Bellefontaine for several hours Thursday night. Bellefontaine Police reported the driver of the semi had to be mechanically extricated. A hazmat team responded to clean up diesel fuel that leaked from the semi. The intersection at Sandusky...
Police investigating after man walks into area hospital with gunshot wound to head
DAYTON — Dayton police are investigating after a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday. The man arrived at Kettering Health Dayton around 9 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head and said the shooting happened near North Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
3 taken to hospital after I-75 NB crash
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road. A call came into dispatch at 4:34 p.m. for a report of a crash.
Police: Man killed in I-670 crash identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a crash on Interstate 670 near Leonard Avenue early Friday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they received a report of a crash around 3:15 a.m. Anthony Williams was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound in the left...
peakofohio.com
ODOT continues 68 railroad; LCHD repairing road berm on TR 217
A couple of road projects will take place this week in the county. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation will continue the Route 68 railroad repairs. The work is taking place on 68, just north of Bellefontaine, through this Friday, December 16. Southbound Detour: U.S. 68 to S.R. 274...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Animal death investigation in Morrow Co.
MORROW COUNTY- On December 1, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When Morrow County Deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still alive though all indications pointed to the horse having life threatening injuries. A licensed veterinarian was contacted to euthanize the second horse.
‘I heard 4 or 5 shots go off;’ 911 caller describes shots fired at Dayton high school
DAYTON — Update at 5:55 a.m. ET, Dec. 10:. Trotwood Police responded to reports of shots fired at Meadowdale High School Friday evening. News Center 7 previously reported that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court at around 9:50 p.m. A 911 call from the incident...
Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
Clark County fire crews respond to a structure fire in Green Twp.
GREEN TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Green Township early Saturday morning. Clark County Fire were called to the 5500 block of Springfield Xenia Road at around 6:30 a.m., dispatch for the county confirmed to News Center 7. Crews at the scene reported visible...
sciotopost.com
Columbus – I-70 Shut Down After Person Shot While Driving
Columbus – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the interstate in Downtown Columbus. Accoridng to police, around 12:48 pm on Friday a person was shot while traveling on 70 East around the Livingston Ave area. The driver after being shot exited the freeway and called for help.
WANE-TV
Police make arrest in double homicide in Paulding County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead in Paulding County, Ohio and one man was taken into custody after a double homicide. Clay Dockery, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in...
Murder trial for man accused of killing Park Layne woman set for today
CLARK COUNTY — The murder trial for a Clark County man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend in her Park Layne home is set for today. The trial for Noel Coles Jr., 49 is facing five charges, including murder and aggravated murder, for the death of Jacqueline Coles, 43, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Street in Park Layne in August 2021.
