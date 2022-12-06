Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Three arrested, cocaine seized in Grand Rapids drug trafficking investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Grand Rapids wrapped up Thursday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Three suspects were arrested while attempting to transport narcotics to Grand Rapids from out of state, police said. Police news: Teenager shot in Kalamazoo...
Man sentenced for murder of Grand Rapids infant
A 24-year-old has been sentenced for the February murder of a 1-year-old Grand Rapids boy.
Fox17
GRPD: 3 in custody, narcotics seized in drug trafficking investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a drug bust in Grand Rapids on Thursday. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says its officers, aided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), arrested three suspects while investigating drug sales in the city. We’re told the alleged drug...
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
15-year-old hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
A 15-year-old is in the hospital following a Friday afternoon shooting.
newyorkbeacon.com
Patrick Lyoya’s Family Lawsuit Claims Grand Rapids Cops Have A Racist ‘Custom’: Here Are Some Examples
A new lawsuit in Michigan alleges a local police department’s culture of unchecked racism and discrimination in a case centered on the killing of an unarmed Black motorist during a traffic stop earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the family of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese...
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
Judge hears evidence against 2 accused of killing toddler
A Calhoun County judge is expected to take a few days to decide whether there is enough evidence to send two people to trial for the murder of a 2-year-old.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
WWMTCw
Judge to consider trial for suspects accused of shooting Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for the suspects who allegedly killed 2-year-old Kai Turner during a deadly drive-by shooting in Battle Creek Sept. 20. The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to bound the case to circuit court for trial. The judge's...
Family sues over police killing of Black Michigan motorist
DETROIT — (AP) — A white Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed a Black motorist during a traffic stop last spring had no reason to pull him over, attorneys for the motorist's family said after filing a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday. Christopher Schurr, who was...
‘Extremely disturbing,’ judge says in sentencing man who fatally slammed baby on floor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who fatally slammed his girlfriend’s baby on the floor was described as a “monster” by a judge who sentenced him to more than 30 years in prison. Alex Radulovic, 24, was sentenced to 31 to 100 years in prison Thursday, Dec....
downriversundaytimes.com
Substance abusing guest wears out welcome
WYANDOTTE — A 37-year-old Grand Rapids man with a history of substance abuse was arrested the night of Nov. 26 when his disruptive behavior caused his host to ask him to leave his residence in the 3500 block of 14th Street, since the host believed that the man was under the influence of a controlled substance.
WWMTCw
Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
Police track down $300K in stolen vehicles from Michigan properties
The vehicles were found on one property in Cass County and on two properties in St. Joseph County.
Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
jack1065.com
Preliminary hearing for two Battle Creek teens charged with murdering two-year-old while he slept
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Calhoun County District Judge Judge Paul Beardslee is deciding if two teenagers will go on trial for shooting and killing two-year-old Kai Turner of Battle Creek as he was sleeping September 20. 18-year-old Martavon Nelson and 16-year-old Jaylen Smith are both charged with...
actionnews5.com
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police recover $300,000 worth of stolen cars, trailers in theft ring
MARSHALL, Mich. — An investigation spanning several months led to the recovery of multiple stolen cars and trailers worth an estimated $300,000, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives recovered several altered trailers, five stolen trucks, and three stolen ATV's after searching a property in Cass County's Newburg Township, and...
Three Rivers Chop Shop Responsible for About $300,000 Worth of Stolen Vehicles
Earlier this week authorities in Southwest Michigan discovered an alleged Chop Shop in St Joseph County. Upon the lawful search of the Chop, Shop police found upwards of $300,000 in stolen vehicles in Three Rivers, Michigan. Although no arrests were made at the scene, Michigan State Police are intending to...
Comments / 0