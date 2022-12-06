ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
MISHAWAKA, IN
downriversundaytimes.com

Substance abusing guest wears out welcome

WYANDOTTE — A 37-year-old Grand Rapids man with a history of substance abuse was arrested the night of Nov. 26 when his disruptive behavior caused his host to ask him to leave his residence in the 3500 block of 14th Street, since the host believed that the man was under the influence of a controlled substance.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
actionnews5.com

K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

