Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Russ Barger sues Nebraska official to force hand recount in legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska Legislature candidate has sued Secretary of State Bob Evnen to force a hand recount in the race. Russ Barger, a candidate for the District 26 legislative seat, which represents northeast Lincoln, filed the lawsuit on Monday. His opponent, George Dungan, won by 224...
klkntv.com
Lincoln hosts conference to address Nebraska’s rising poverty rate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nonprofits, policymakers and state officials all came to Lincoln on Wednesday to discuss better ways to help struggling Nebraska families. The Coalition for a Strong Nebraska organized the conference, which was aimed at getting the ball rolling ahead of the next legislative session in January.
klkntv.com
Nebraska AG Doug Peterson says ESG violates investment firms’ duty
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson released a report this week warning state and federal policymakers about environmental, social and governance investing. Peterson said ESG investing violates an investment firm’s duty to seek financial returns above other factors. “There are fiduciary standards, legal standards that...
klkntv.com
Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
klkntv.com
Movie about Chief Standing Bear set to begin filming in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A movie about an important figure in Nebraska’s history is set to begin filming. In 1879, Chief Standing Bear helped establish rights for Native Americans to be legally considered human beings during a trial against the United States. The film, titled “I Am A...
klkntv.com
Slaughterhouse cleaner ordered to obey child labor laws after Nebraska injury
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses across the country, including in Nebraska, has been ordered to comply with child labor laws by a federal judge. This all comes from an investigation into Packers Sanitation Services Inc. It was accused of allowing at least 50...
klkntv.com
Federal judge in Nebraska orders man to pay fraud victims over $40 million
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas man will spend over five years in prison for his involvement in a mail fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Frederick Voight, 65, on Wednesday to 66 months in prison for mail fraud. Between...
klkntv.com
TC Energy reports leak in Keystone Pipeline near Nebraska-Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A leak in the Keystone Pipeline was reported near the Nebraska-Kansas border Wednesday night, TC Energy said. Around 8 p.m., TC Energy shut down the pipeline and sent crews out to fix the leak, which was located about 20 miles south of Steele City. Officials...
klkntv.com
Nebraska DHHS dispensing school lunch benefits to children affected by pandemic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is about to dole out lunch benefits to children across the state. The department’s Division of Children and Family Services will issue the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer benefits to school-age children. The recipients are children...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers help drivers across state amid winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers helped 78 motorists on Thursday as most of the state caught an early glimpse of winter weather. The Nebraska State Patrol also investigated 46 crashes and helped out other agencies with 24 responses, the patrol said in a press release Friday. “This is...
klkntv.com
Nebraska power companies prepare ahead of potential wintry mix
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews from the Nebraska Public Power District and Lincoln Electric System are just some among many eyeing the forecast for freezing rain and ice on Thursday. “They just make sure everything is clean, make sure the trucks are gassed up,” said Grant Otten, spokesman for...
klkntv.com
Winter Weather Advisories for Thursday in Nebraska
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of Nebraska on Thursday. All types of precipitation will be possible, from rain to freezing rain/drizzle to snow. Travel will be difficult on untreated surfaces for much of the day!. Snow is going to be possible, with the best chance farther...
klkntv.com
Rain/Freezing Rain possible on Thursday
The storm system we’ve been watching in recent days will arrive on Thursday. Skies will turn cloudy, and precipitation chances will increase. During the morning hours, the activity should be a little more spotty in nature. This makes it more difficult to pinpoint an exact onset time for precipitation since it may vary from town to town.
klkntv.com
Quiet for a few days
After the freezing drizzle and light mixed precipitation that lingers into Thursday night, we’ll quiet down for a few days. Mostly to partly cloudy skies on Friday then more sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures will be at or above average during this time. Then our attention turns to early next week. Rain, rain snow mix, and snow will be possible for the first half of the week!
klkntv.com
Rain/Freezing Rain looking likely on Thursday
A weak cold front will pass through the area a bit sooner than originally anticipated on Wednesday. As a result, we’ve had to scale back on highs. We’re now looking at high temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around Lincoln. It should be slightly cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
Comments / 0