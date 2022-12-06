Read full article on original website
Related
EXPLAINER: What’s at stake in Turkey’s new Syria escalation
BEIRUT (AP) — After weeks of deadly Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria, Kurdish forces and international players are trying to gauge whether Ankara’s threats of a ground invasion are serious. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly warned of a new land incursion to drive Kurdish groups away...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
Life in a Ukrainian town: rampaging Russians, power cuts, a visit by Banksy
Borodianka was largely reduced to rubble by the Russian invasion. It's become a symbol of the devastation inflicted by the Russian forces, and attracted a recent visit by the artist Banksy.
Power cuts in -30C spark anger in Kazakhstan
The plight of a city in Kazakhstan left without heating for over a week in temperatures that dropped to minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit) has sparked anger and highlighted the deplorable state of the country's Soviet-era infrastructure. The city's plight has sparked an outpouring of support, with residents of Kazakhstan collecting donations and sending heaters and blankets to Ekibastuz.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for 'return of all prisoners of war’ held in Russia, day after US prisoner swap
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Russia to release captives and prisoners of war the country has taken amid their current invasion.
From 'Bridge of Spies' to Brittney Griner, tense prisoner exchanges part of U.S. history
Prisoner exchanged have been controversial, yet the tradition in the modern era stretches back to the return of a downed U2 spy plane pilot in 1962.
Comments / 0