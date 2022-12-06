ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s at stake in Turkey’s new Syria escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — After weeks of deadly Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria, Kurdish forces and international players are trying to gauge whether Ankara’s threats of a ground invasion are serious. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly warned of a new land incursion to drive Kurdish groups away...
AFP

Power cuts in -30C spark anger in Kazakhstan

The plight of a city in Kazakhstan left without heating for over a week in temperatures that dropped to minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit) has sparked anger and highlighted the deplorable state of the country's Soviet-era infrastructure. The city's plight has sparked an outpouring of support, with residents of Kazakhstan collecting donations and sending heaters and blankets to Ekibastuz.

