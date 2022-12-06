Read full article on original website
Birth Control, Eczema, and Skin Issues
More than 31 million Americans have eczema. Although hormonal birth control is known to trigger skin rashes, there is little research on how it affects eczema. Studies have shown that there might be an increased risk of eczema with hormonal birth control use. This article looks at hormonal birth control...
What Are IL-17 Inhibitors?
Interleukin (IL)-17 inhibitors treat psoriasis by reducing inflammation. Interleukin (IL)-17A is a pro-inflammatory cytokine (proteins that serve as messengers between cells) that plays a role in skin disorders such as psoriasis (PsO) and autoimmune diseases like psoriatic arthritis (PsA). IL-17 inhibitors block this cytokine’s inflammatory pathways and are used to treat psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. IL-17 inhibitors belong to a family of biologic drugs called monoclonal antibodies that target the interleukin-17A receptor.
Type 1 Diabetes and Hypoglycemia: Causes and Treatments
Hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, is a common complication of insulin therapy in type 1 diabetes. Most people taking insulin have experienced hypoglycemic episodes. Hypoglycemia can be dangerous, leading to seizures, coma, and death if left untreated, so it's important to be aware of the signs and know what to do if you experience low blood sugar.
Symptoms of Dust Mite Eczema Exposure
Dust mites, the microscopic creatures that survive off of dead skin cells, are one of the most common indoor allergens. These tiny pests thrive in warm settings like your mattress, bedding, carpets, and furniture and are found in roughly 4 out of 5 homes in the United States. For some...
Stress Management for Ankylosing Spondylitis
Stress can trigger ankylosing spondylitis (AS) flare-ups when symptoms like increased inflammation, stiffness, or pain in the neck, back, and pelvis worsen. Living with a chronic illness can be challenging and creates a vicious cycle when stress triggers flare-ups. Managing your stress can be an essential tool to help provide relief.
The Effects of Ankylosing Spondylitis on the Body
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) mainly impacts the spine, but it can affect other joints, the eyes, heart, and lungs, too. Many people with AS experience trouble breathing, vision changes, fatigue, skin rashes, and loss of appetite. This article discusses ankylosing spondylitis and how it affects the body's different systems. Spine and...
Valium (Diazepam) - Oral
Warning: Using Valium together with an opioid (e.g., oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine) can cause serious unwanted side effects, such as sedation, troubled breathing, coma, and even death. The use of benzodiazepines, including diazepam, could expose you to the possibility of dependence or abuse, which could lead to severe events like overdose...
What to Know About Ankylosing Spondylitis Clinical Trials
Progress has been made in treating ankylosing spondylitis (AS) thanks to research breakthroughs achieved through clinical trials. In addition, new medications, therapies, and treatment strategies have revolutionized the management of AS and improved people's lives. For people living with AS, clinical trials offer the opportunity to try promising new treatments...
Sugar Withdrawal: Signs, Symptoms, and Complications
Research shows that sugar acts on your brain's reward center, which explains why it can feel like such an addictive compound. Many Americans eat more sugar (specifically added sugars found in desserts, snack foods, and sweetened beverages) than is recommended. When you're used to eating sugar regularly and suddenly stop,...
What Is Angina?
Angina is chest pain, discomfort, or pressure when an area of the heart muscle doesn’t get enough oxygen-rich blood. Angina is not a disease but a symptom of an underlying problem, such as coronary heart disease. In the United States, one in 25 adults has been diagnosed with angina...
How to Naturally Lower Blood Sugar
High blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, is common. An estimated 45% of adults in the United States have either prediabetes or diabetes. High blood sugar over time puts you at risk for complications, including heart disease and stroke, as well as kidney, eye, and nerve damage. While many people will require medications to control blood sugar, several lifestyle changes can help lower blood sugar naturally.
Rotavirus Vaccine Schedule for Newborns
Rotavirus is especially common in infants and young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all babies should get two or three doses of the rotavirus vaccine before they turn 8 months old to protect against rotavirus disease and related complications. The rotavirus vaccine is safe and effective. Approximately 9 in 10 children who get the rotavirus vaccine are protected against severe illness from rotavirus disease, and 7 in 10 don’t get rotavirus at all.
Dupuytren's Contracture Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Dupuytren's contracture is a disorder that affects the hand. This condition begins with nodules that form in the palm, which can grow into thick cords of tissue. As these cords continue to grow, fingers can be pulled into a bent position, causing a contracture—meaning they are stuck in that position and cannot be straightened out.
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Three respiratory illnesses continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily – which can make it hard to tell what's wrong when you feel a cough kicking in.
