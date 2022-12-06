Read full article on original website
Clinton County Route H Bridge Replacement Project Public Comment Period Open
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a bridge replacement project on Clinton County Route H over Interstate 35, south of Cameron. This project is currently scheduled to go out for contractor bids as part of MoDOT’s April 2023 letting, with construction expected to begin in 2023. This project would bring the bridge, originally built in 1964, up to current standards.
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 12 – 18
U.S. Route 71 and Routes 48, B, C, D, Y – Pothole patching, Dec. 12-16 Interstate 29 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 118 to 113, Dec. 15. U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) To learn more visit: Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org)
Rosendale Man Involved in Andrew County Accident Tuesday
(ANDREW COUNTY , MO) – A Rosendale man was involved in an accident Tuesday in Andrew County, five miles West of Bolckow. The Missouri State Highway patrol reports that at 4:25 P.M. a crash occurred on County Road-27 as 20-year-old Bolckow, MO resident Sage C. Scanlan was driving Westbound in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and Rosendale resident 59-year-old Jay A. Hewitt was driving eastbound in a 2019 Kenworth Tractor.
Contractors begin work on $43 million, 25-mile water pipeline to Cameron
An issue plaguing Cameron since its founding may finally have a resolution following the installation of a $43 million, 25-mile water pipe line set to complete construction in 2024. Last week contractors laid the first link of pipe as part of what USDA officials considering the group’s largest rural Missouri...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Jason Kurtz Elected to Missouri Farm Bureau Board
A Holt County farmer has been elected to serve on the Missouri Farm Bureau board of directors. Jason Kurtz, of Oregon, Missouri, was elected to a two-year term on the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) board of directors during the organization’s 108th annual meeting this week at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Nodaway County accident injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 20-year-old Hannah Sturgeon of Maitland, was traveling eastbound on 275th Street just southeast of Maryville around 11:40 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to travel north on Ivory Road and lost control. Authorities say the vehicle skidded off the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its top off the east side of Ivory Road.
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot
Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate deadly shooting Friday morning
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Friday morning. The shooting happened at near Pacific Avenue and south 10th Street.
Altamont Resident Faces Felony Charge Following Arrest in Daviess County Wednesday
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – An Altamont resident faces felony charge following arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 11:30 P.M. they arrested 40-year-old Andrea N. Hanenkratt who is facing charges for felony driving without a valid drivers license and speeding. She was...
One dead in KCK Friday morning shooting
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting Friday morning.
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County
A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
Maryville business owners attend national convention
Dakota and Jim Beemer, owners of Beemer Accessories and Glass, East First, Maryville, traveled to the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) 22 in Las Vegas, NV. Two of the Beemer’s customers’ vehicles were placed in the Liberty Forged Wheels booth. Dakota is shown with the two builds in the photo. Tyler Little, owner of a 2017 Ford F350, from the Kansas City area and the other customer, Josh Peterson, owner of the 22 Polaris Ranger Northstar, from Iowa, joined the Beemers. The Beemers looked at new equipment and met with current vendors the Maryville firm deals with on a day-to-day basis. “We also met with a few new customers and sealed the deal on a few more builds in the near future,” noted Dakota.
Platte County prosecutor warns of DWI spike partially linked to marijuana
The Platte County prosecutor's office warns of a jump in criminal cases, including DWIs linked to more people driving high from marijuana.
What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KCI & Husker Classic Schedules For Wdnesday
KCI Tournament @ West Platte – consolation semifinals.
DOC Announces Inmate Death From Two Weeks Ago
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced an inmate death from two weeks ago at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron. According to the release, at 11:05 P.M. Wednesday, November 23 offender 44-year-old Jimmy Derubba was pronounced dead at the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Derubba was serving a four year sentence...
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
