Christmas Photos With Santa at H. Lee White Maritime Museum
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to be able to offer a one-on-one family experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus by making a reservation for Saturday or Sunday, December 17 & 18. Reservation will be timed in intervals of 15 minutes per family starting at 1pm...
Oswego Harborfest Expands Design Opportunity for New Poster
Oswego Harborfest planning for the 34th annual event is well underway and as always it is important for the community to be a part of the celebration. This year we are reaching out to see if the artistic community in general would like to be involved. Submissions will be accepted...
Betty Tetro – December 3, 2022
Betty Tetro, 95; of Fulton, NY passed Saturday, December 3rd at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy Bargain Center, Fulton. She...
Adopt A Pet Today: Tilly, Ready For A Home
Say hello to Tilly. This beautiful girl is ready for her new home. She is a very silly girl who would prefer a nice and quiet home. She is from a large hoarding situation and does not seem to like having other kitties around her. She loves snuggles and pets. Tilly has one of the loudest purrs we have ever heard.
Ontario Daughters of the American Revolution Presents Quilts to Members
The Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a long history of supporting our nation’s veterans, from collecting donations for the Syracuse VA Hospital, adopting units deployed overseas and marking veterans’ gravesites, to presenting educational programs. Members recently honored their chapter’s own wartime veterans...
Anthony P. Lombardo – December 6, 2022
Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed December 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on September 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian. Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High School. He served...
