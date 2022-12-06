Read full article on original website
Related
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Perez To Texas School Safety Center Board
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Noe E. Perez to the Texas School Safety Center Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The board reports to the Governor, the Legislature, the State Board of Education, and the Texas Education Agency regarding school safety and security and advises the center on its function, budget, and strategic planning initiatives.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Draksharam To Texas Commission Of Licensing And Regulation
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sujeeth Draksharam to the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Commission oversees the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Sujeeth Draksharam of Sugar Land is the President of Sirrus Engineers, Inc. He is a...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Hjaltman As Chief Executive And Public Counsel For Office Of Public Utility Counsel
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Courtney Hjaltman as Chief Executive and Public Counsel for the Office of Public Utility Counsel (OPUC) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. Hjaltman will begin serving at OPUC on December 19, 2022. OPUC represents residential and small commercial consumers in the electric, telecommunications, and water and wastewater utility industries in Texas. The Public Counsel oversees the overall operation of OPUC and leads OPUC’s representation of consumers in utility matters at state and federal regulatory agencies and courts.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Celebrates Construction Of Nation’s Largest Green Hydrogen Facility In Texas
Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.
texas.gov
Interim Hearings – Week of December 12, 2022
Today's Committee Meetings on the LRL website is a calendar of interim committee hearings with links to agendas. Below are resources related to upcoming Interim Hearings. Senate Committee on State Affairs (Marshall) Charge: Investment Practices: Study the investment practices of financial services firms and how those practices affect the state’s...
texas.gov
School Safety Standards Cost Estimates Collection
Preventing school violence requires addressing the factors that put people at risk for or that protect them from violence. In an effort to support local safety efforts, on November 3, 2022, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the Proposed amendment to 19 Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Chapter 61, School Districts, Subchapter CC, Commissioner’s Rules Concerning School Facilities, §61.1031, School Safety Requirements to provide a minimum standard for educational facilities for the state of Texas.
texas.gov
Alzheimer's resources
Read up on Alzheimer’s Disease with resources from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Did you know that about one in every nine adults over the age of 65 is living with Alzheimer’s? Early diagnosis and treatment may help manage symptoms and provide a higher quality of life.
texas.gov
Get your reward for treating yourself well this year
If you’ve been taking advantage of Well onTarget® this year, great work! When you completed the Health Assessment, synced a fitness device, completed a self-management program or joined the Fitness Program, you took steps toward a heathier lifestyle. By using these wellness resources offered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) as part of your HealthSelectSM medical plan, you’ve earned Blue PointsSM. Now’s the time to spend them!
Comments / 0