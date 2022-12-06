Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO